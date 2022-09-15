Chick-fil-A employee praised for saving woman and baby during carjacking

A Florida Chick-fil-A employee is being praised for his heroic actions when he stopped a man from allegedly carjacking a woman and a baby.

The employee, Mykel Gordon, was working at a location in the Fort Walton Beach area Wednesday afternoon when the woman started screaming for help, according to statements from Chick-fil-A and the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Image: Mykel Gordon (Chick-fil-A of FORT WALTON BEACH via Facebook)

The woman told deputies that she was getting her nephew out of his car seat when the suspect, William Branch, approached her, an incident report stated.

The woman said Branch was carrying a stick in his hand and was "wielding it in a way she believed he would use it as a weapon," according to the report.

The woman said she stepped back away from Branch and he lunged at her, grabbed her keys from her waistband and got inside her car, according to the report.

"When the victim began screaming for help an employee at Chick-fil-A ran to intervene," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

Branch punched Gordon in the face but did not seriously injure him. Cellphone video taken from a witness showed Gordon and Branch wrestling on the ground before other people run over. Gordon then holds Branch down.

Branch, 43, of DeFuniak Springs, was charged with carjacking with a weapon and battery. It’s not clear if he has obtained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Police said Gordon told deputies that Branch had been involved in another incident at the restaurant on Wednesday. About 10 minutes before the attempted carjacking, Branch allegedly reached into another woman's vehicle, unlocked the driver's door and got into the car, a second incident report stated.

He then sat on top of the woman "placing all of his bodyweight" on her and told her to get out. After the woman screamed for help, Gordon intervened and chased off Branch, according to the report.

The Fort Walton Beach Chick-fil-A called Gordon a "hero" for helping. "At Chick-fil-A our mission is to 'Serve' and today Mykel took it further……to 'Save,'" the restaurant wrote on Facebook.

Story continues

Gordon's actions on Wednesday weren't the first time he lent a helping hand to a customer. In 2018, he helped two teenage girls after a truck failed to negotiate a turn and fell onto the girls' car, the Northwest Florida Daily News reported.

"God resonates there. It’s a miracle in many ways how this happened. But just to have people like this that step forward and make something happen, I know not everybody is gonna do something like that," the father of one of the girls told the newspaper.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com