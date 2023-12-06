Chick-fil-A is expanding again in Charlotte, with a new store about to debut

The popular fast-food sandwich chain Chick-fil-A is expanding again in Charlotte, adding to an already heated chicken competition in the region.

The Chick-fil-A restaurant will open Thursday at 957 N. Wendover Road in Wendover Plaza with dine-in, drive-thru and carryout service, according to the company. Winston-Salem native and mother of four Taylor Jordan is the local owner and operator.

The Atlanta-based chain is best known for its original chicken sandwich, and has over 60 Charlotte-area locations.

During the pandemic, Chick-fil-A nixed its traditional camp-out that gave the first 100 customers free food for a year during new store openings. Instead, the company now recognizes 100 local heroes with free Chick-fil-A food for a year.

The Wendover Road store will hire about 100 full- and part-time workers. Hours are 6:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

Chick-fil-A will open Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, at 957 N. Wendover Road in Wendover Plaza in Charlotte.

Other Chick-fil-A openings in the Charlotte area

The chicken chain has been making other moves in the Charlotte region, including:

▪ In September, Chick-fil-A Supply, a subsidiary of Chick-fil-A Inc., said it will invest $58.3 million to open a distribution center that will create more than 110 jobs in Kannapolis. The 120,000-square-foot distribution center in Rowan County will serve about 100 restaurants in the Charlotte region and is expected to open in the third quarter of next year.

▪ In June, demolition work began at the former Hardee’s restaurant at 8428 University City Blvd. in north Charlotte to make way for a new Chick-fil-A.

▪ In March, the Lake Norman Chick-fil-A at 457 River Hwy. in Mooresville reopened after undergoing months of renovations including adding double drive-thru lanes.

▪ In January, Charlotte City Council approved a rezoning petition for the Randolph Road site in Cotswold for a drive-thru-only location to add more cars and a bigger kitchen.

▪ Last year, Chick-fil-A opened at 424 Cox Road in Gastonia after closing the city’s first and only Chick-fil-A at 3350 East Franklin Blvd.

▪ In 2021, Chick-fil-A opened a store at 925 South Point Road in Belmont, Gaston County, near the intersection of R. L. Stowe and South Point roads.

Chicken is hot in Charlotte

Chick-fil-A isn’t the only chicken chain expanding in the Charlotte region:

▪ On Tuesday, the iconic hometown chicken-and-biscuit chain Bojangles reopened its original store at 300 West Blvd. following a remodel. The remodel includes interior and dining room updates, an extended drive-thru window, self-serve kiosks and an all-new digital menu board and signage, according to Bojangles. This year, Bojangles moved its headquarters to a larger space at 500 Forest Point Circle. Founded in 1977, Bojangles has more than 800 restaurants in 17 states.

▪ Arkansas-based Slim Chickens has opened three Charlotte-area stores this year. In October, the chain known for chicken sandwiches and tenders opened a store at 948 Concord Pkwy. N. in Concord, just over a mile from Carolina Mall. In July, Slim Chickens opened at 5118 Old Charlotte Hwy. in Monroe. The Shoppes at Hanfield Village center is across from Sun Valley in Indian Trail. In March, Slim Chickens opened at 415 Mercantile Place in Springfield Town Center in Fort Mill, S.C. The fast-casual chain made its Charlotte-area debuted in March 2022 at 5535 Prosperity Ridge Road in the university area.

▪ In February, LA-based chicken chain Dave’s Hot Chicken opened its second Charlotte store at 8932 J.M. Keynes Drive in University City. The fast-casual chain opened its first Charlotte store in September at 1300 The Plaza in Plaza Midwood.

▪ Also in February, Harold’s Chicken & Ice Bar opened on East McCullough Drive in the former Total Wine & More spot near a Chex Grill & Wings location. The first Harold’s Chicken Shack restaurant opened 72 years ago on Chicago’s South side.

