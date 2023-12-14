Chick-fil-A expands in Charlotte again. It’s the second new store to open in a week.

Catherine Muccigrosso
·2 min read

The popular Southern chicken chain Chick-fil-A has opened its second new store in a week in Charlotte.

The Chick-fil-A restaurant opened Thursday at College Downs at 8428 University Blvd. with dine-in, drive-thru and carryout service, according to the fast-food company. Demolition of the former Hardee’s restaurant to make way for the new store started in June, The Charlotte Observer previously reported.

Just a week ago, Chick-fil-A opened at 957 N. Wendover Road in Wendover Plaza.

The Atlanta-based chain is known for its original chicken sandwich, and has more than 60 Charlotte-area locations.

For the College Downs store opening, Chick-fil-A recognized 100 local heroes with free Chick-fil-A food for a year.

Raleigh native Rob Rogers, with a 20-year career at Chick-fil-A, is the local owner and operator of College Downs. He also is the owner and operator of Chick-fil-A University Place since 2005.

The north Charlotte store will employ 100 full- and part-time workers. Hours are 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

Other chicken chain moves in Charlotte

Chick-fil-A and other chicken chains have been expanding in the Charlotte region, home to the iconic chicken-and-biscuit chain Bojangles since 1977.

Last week, Bojangles reopened its original store at 300 West Blvd. following a remodel.

In October, Arkansas-based Slim Chickens opened its fourth store in the Charlotte region at 948 Concord Pkwy. N. in Concord. The chicken chain opened a store in July at 5118 Old Charlotte Hwy. in Monroe and a store in March at 415 Mercantile Place in Springfield Town Center in Fort Mill, S.C. The first local Slim Chickens opened in March 2022 at 5535 Prosperity Ridge Road.

In September, Chick-fil-A Supply, a subsidiary of Chick-fil-A Inc., said it would invest $58.3 million to open a distribution center and create 110 jobs in Kannapolis to serve about 100 restaurants in the Charlotte region. It’s expected to open in the third quarter of next year.

In February, LA-based chicken chain Dave’s Hot Chicken opened at 8932 J.M. Keynes Drive in University City. The fast-casual chain opened its first Charlotte store in September 2022 at 1300 The Plaza in Plaza Midwood.

Also in February, Chicago-based Harold’s Chicken & Ice Bar debuted on East McCullough Drive.

