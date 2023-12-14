Chick-fil-A expands in Charlotte again. It’s the second new store to open in a week.

The popular Southern chicken chain Chick-fil-A has opened its second new store in a week in Charlotte.

The Chick-fil-A restaurant opened Thursday at College Downs at 8428 University Blvd. with dine-in, drive-thru and carryout service, according to the fast-food company. Demolition of the former Hardee’s restaurant to make way for the new store started in June, The Charlotte Observer previously reported.

Just a week ago, Chick-fil-A opened at 957 N. Wendover Road in Wendover Plaza.

The Atlanta-based chain is known for its original chicken sandwich, and has more than 60 Charlotte-area locations.

For the College Downs store opening, Chick-fil-A recognized 100 local heroes with free Chick-fil-A food for a year.

Raleigh native Rob Rogers, with a 20-year career at Chick-fil-A, is the local owner and operator of College Downs. He also is the owner and operator of Chick-fil-A University Place since 2005.

The north Charlotte store will employ 100 full- and part-time workers. Hours are 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

Other chicken chain moves in Charlotte

Chick-fil-A and other chicken chains have been expanding in the Charlotte region, home to the iconic chicken-and-biscuit chain Bojangles since 1977.

▪ Last week, Bojangles reopened its original store at 300 West Blvd. following a remodel.

▪ In October, Arkansas-based Slim Chickens opened its fourth store in the Charlotte region at 948 Concord Pkwy. N. in Concord. The chicken chain opened a store in July at 5118 Old Charlotte Hwy. in Monroe and a store in March at 415 Mercantile Place in Springfield Town Center in Fort Mill, S.C. The first local Slim Chickens opened in March 2022 at 5535 Prosperity Ridge Road.

▪ In September, Chick-fil-A Supply, a subsidiary of Chick-fil-A Inc., said it would invest $58.3 million to open a distribution center and create 110 jobs in Kannapolis to serve about 100 restaurants in the Charlotte region. It’s expected to open in the third quarter of next year.

▪ In February, LA-based chicken chain Dave’s Hot Chicken opened at 8932 J.M. Keynes Drive in University City. The fast-casual chain opened its first Charlotte store in September 2022 at 1300 The Plaza in Plaza Midwood.

▪ Also in February, Chicago-based Harold’s Chicken & Ice Bar debuted on East McCullough Drive.