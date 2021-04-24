Chick-fil-A manager finds woman shot to death outside store

The manager said they found the woman after hearing gunshots in southwest Houston.

Video Transcript

- This morning, the manager of a Chick-fil-A heard gunshots and then found a woman outside the restaurant with gunshot wounds. This happened around 9:40 last night at Westheimer and Lazy Hollow's Chick-fil-A location. Officers got there within minutes and started doing CPR, but that woman did not survive. There were no witnesses who have come forward so far, and police are now looking for video to try to figure out what may have led up to that shooting.

