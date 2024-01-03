Chick-fil-A moves closer to becoming a reality

Jan. 3—Chick-fil-A received approval for nearly all the variances it requested for its proposed Kokomo location, bringing the fast food chain one step closer to construction and its eventual grand opening.

The Kokomo Board of Zoning Appeals on Tuesday unanimously approved all but one of the seven variances the Atlanta-based fast food chain had requested.

The restaurant known for its chicken sandwiches, nuggets and not being open on Sunday is planning on opening its first Kokomo location in what is now a parking lot in front of Summit Salon Academy, the U.S. Army Recruiting Center and Hobby Lobby.

The one variance rejected by a unanimous vote was for the restaurant's three wall signs to be a maximum of five feet in height to accommodate the capital "C" in Chick-fil-A.

The city of Kokomo's zoning ordinance allows for wall signs along Indiana 931 to be no more than two feet in height, though the city has allowed signs of three feet in height to exist without a variance and citation. The standard, set in place several years ago, is part of the city's desire to do away with large wall pole signs along Indiana 931.

The rejection of the variance is not expected to halt the restaurant's plans to open a Kokomo location.

The six other variances requested and approved include:

* To place a drive-through "along a street frontage." In other words, the company is asking for a part of the drive-through to be between the primary building and Indiana 931.

* A variance of 12 feet for its front yard setback, meaning the company wants to place the primary building further from Indiana 931 than what's allowed in the city's zoning ordinance.

A variance of 10% of "maximum impervious surface coverage." Chick-fil-A's plan will reduce the amount of "impervious surface" coverage, such as concrete and asphalt, on the lot due to proposed landscaping and greenery that will be around the building and in the parking lot. But since the reduction from the lot's current 96.7% of impervious surface coverage to 80% is still higher than what's allowed in the

* city zoning ordinance, the company needed the variance.

A variance to place an acces

* sory structure in front of a primary structure. The city zoning ordinance does not allow, without the granting of a variance, for a secondary structure to be placed in front of a primary structure, such as a house or place of business. The "secondary structure" in this case is a canopy that will partly cover some of the drive through area. Chick-fil-A said it needs the canopies to allow their employees who work the drive-through avoid the outdoor elements as much as possible.

* A variance for "location of wall signs." The company wants to place a wall sign on the north, west and south sides of the restaurant building. The city's zoning ordinance allows for only one total wall sign for a building.

* A variance of 88 square feet for "cumulative square footage of all signs."

A significant time of Tuesday's meeting, which lasted for one and half hours, was spent dispelling the misinformation being spread among Cedar Crest subdivision residents that Chick-fil-A was proposing connecting both Belvedere and Imperial drives with the parking lot and widening those two streets to allow customers to reach the restaurant from the south.

Such an act would likely increase the level of traffic on those two streets within the housing subdivision and potentially include encroaching on the property owners' right-of-way.

A letter stating such rumors was circulated among nearby residents and posted to social media before Tuesday's meeting. The letter encouraged residents to attend the meeting to show their opposition. That advice was heeded as the meeting space on the first floor of City Hall was near full capacity.

Justin Lurk, Chick-fil-A's principal senior development leader for the Midwest region, though, quickly dispelled such rumors.

"We, Chick-fil-A, are not proposing to make any connection that is not existing today," he said. "The existing connection of State Road 931, Reed Road, stays as is, and then the connection on Markland Ave stays as is. We are not proposing any other connections into that center."

Other concerns expressed by those in attendance were increased traffic congestion in the general area and the possible increase in accidents on East Markland Avenue in front of Staples as people traveling westbound attempt to turn left into the shopping center to get to the Chick-fil-A.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS

Tuesday's meeting also revealed some additional details about the proposed restaurant not previously reported.

According to a conceptual development plan and a presentation by Lurk, the Kokomo location will feature the restaurant's post-COVID implemented two-lane drive-through. Cars will enter the drive-through on the southeast side of the building, and will wrap around the north side of the building before finishing and picking up their food on the west side of the building.

The restaurant's main entrance will be located on the south side of the building, as will the majority of the parking spaces. Lurk said this will allow those choosing to dine-in to avoid having to walk across the drive-through lane to get to the front door, as many older Chick-fil-A locations require. The dine-in area will seat 70-75.

As for an expected opening date?

Lurk said the company doesn't have one at the moment as it still needs final development plan approval from the Kokomo Plan Commission. When the company will seek such approval is unclear.

If and when that approval happens, Lurk said the company plans to apply for construction permits and begin construction as soon as possible.

The time between groundbreaking and a grand opening for a Chick-fil-A is approximately six months, Lurk added.

When asked by the Tribune why the fast food chain chose to open a Kokomo location now, Lurk said the company has been seeking to build a location for "a while now," but it just needed to find the "right site."

The company has not yet picked an owner-operator for the Kokomo location. Lurk said when the company does that — once construction on the restaurant begins — it will be someone local.

