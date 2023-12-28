Chick-fil-A to open another East Bay location

(KRON) — Rejoice, Chick-fil-A lovers in the East Bay. Another location is coming to Contra Costa County. According to documents filed by the fast-food restaurant chain, Chick-fil-A is opening a new location in Concord.

The new location will be located at 1981 Diamond Blvd. where the Willows Shopping Center is. Construction of the Chick-fil-A restaurant will be completed sometime after March 1, 2024, according to documents filed by Chick-fil-A to the California State Water Resources Control Board.

It is unknown at this time when the location will open. Chick-fil-A has yet to respond to KRON4’s request to provide a date for the Concord location’s opening.

A new Chick-fil-A location is set to open at the Willows Shopping Center in Concord.

This will be the Bay Area’s 26th Chick-fil-A location. Currently, the closest Chick-fil-A to Concord is in Walnut Creek.

Construction of the future Concord Chick-fil-A began on Sept. 1, according to the letter sent to the California State Water Resources Control Board.

Willows Shopping Center is also home to other chains such as Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, Jamba Juice and Panera Bread. It is located next to The Veranda shopping center.

