Chick-fil-A to open new restaurant in Mooresville, bringing 130 new jobs

Competition for the Charlotte area’s chicken appetite is picking up again this week as fast-food chain Chick-fil-A announced its newest location in the region.

The restaurant at 420 Talbert Road in Mooresville, north of Charlotte, will open Thursday. It will have about 130 full- and part-time employees, the company said in a news release.





Recent openings and closings

The new location comes after Chick-fil-A closed a Gastonia restaurant in mid-June, only to open another one there at the end of that month. There are over 60 Chick-fil-A locations in the Charlotte region, according to the company.

And other chicken chain restaurants are competing for customers in the Charlotte area, where the iconic chicken and biscuits fast-food chain Bojangles was founded.

Arkansas-based Slim Chickens opened its first Charlotte restaurant in University City earlier this year, The Charlotte Observer previously reported. The chain is planning 14 locations in the Carolinas.

Dave’s Hot Chicken, originally from Los Angeles, is also planning 12 locations in Charlotte, the Observer has reported.

About the new Chick-fil-A location

Restaurant hours will be 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Customers can dine in, drive through or carry out, and can order through the Chick-fil-A app or online.

The franchise owner is Darin Wiggins, who also operates Mooresville’s first Chick-fil-A location.

In the community

To mark the opening, the restaurant will provide 100 “local heroes” with free meals for a year, the news release said. Chick-fil-A will also donate $25,000 to Feeding America, which will go toward fighting hunger in the Charlotte area.

The new Mooresville restaurant will participate in Chick-fil-A’s Shared Table Program, providing surplus food to local soup kitchens, shelters, food banks and nonprofits.