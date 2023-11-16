New Chick-fil-A opening today in University City

Yahoo Sports

It's another edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' on the pod as Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don provide one stat you need to know for every time in the NFL heading into Week 11. But first to start the show in cold open, Harmon reacts to news that Deshaun Watson being out for the rest of the season. The two also breakdown all the fantasy angles of the TNF matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals.