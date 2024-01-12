Chick-fil-A operator accused of sexual misconduct with a minor in Lancaster

The operator of a Chick-fil-A in Lancaster has been accused of sexual misconduct with a minor, according to police reports.

On Jan. 10, the Fort Mill Police Department was dispatched to an alleged assault that involved a juvenile, according to a police report.

At the scene, police conducted interviews with the victim and his mother. They were also shown a photo of 56-year-old Lafe Thompson as the potential suspect in this case. Fort Mill detectives, with assistance from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, arrived at Thompson’s home on Carrington Drive, the police report says.

According to police reports, Thompson confessed to being in Fort Mill to meet up with the victim and was taken into custody.

On the South Carolina Secretary of State’s website, Thompson is listed as the owner of the Chick-fil-A on Highway 9 Bypass West in Lancaster. Chick-fil-A’s website also showed Thompson as the operator of this location.

It is not clear if the victim worked for Chick-fil-A.

Arrest warrants show Thompson has been charged with criminal sexual contact with a minor ages 11 to 14 years old. He is being held at the Moss Justice Center.

