Chick-fil-A, Panera: Where to eat at the new NY Thruway rest areas? The full list

Most New Yorkers have probably experienced a late-night drive on the New York state Thruway, during which your only real sustenance was a breakfast sandwich from a rest area fast food joint or maybe a cup of steaming coffee from Starbucks or Dunkin’ if you’re lucky.

The restaurant choices (or lack thereof) along New York’s main east-to-west thoroughfare often hinted at the fact that the Thruway’s rest stops haven’t been fully updated in over two decades. But In 2020, New York decided to change that.

The state embarked on a $450 million project to update all 27 service plazas with a brand new look and a fresh slate of food options. The rest area overhaul is estimated to be completed in 2025.

To populate the new service areas, New York went for some of the most popular chains in fast food and fast casual eating, including Southern favorite Chick-fil-A, whose upcoming presence on the Thruway drew ire from lawmakers over the company’s history of giving to anti-LGBTQ+ causes; New York native Shake Shack, Panera Bread and Panda Express.

Most rest areas will also feature a coffee shop drive-thru, courtesy of either Starbucks or Dunkin’.

Meanwhile, older restaurants like McDonald's and others have closed as the project proceeds. Some rest stops now have no eateries available, with the only food options being sandwiches or other food items from rest area convenience stores.

Three service areas fully finished, and a number of others are currently closed for construction.

Here’s a rundown of the current and future food options at each Thruway rest area.

Note: Opening date estimates and future restaurant options are subject to change.

Restaurants at Westbound (I-90) and Northbound (I-87) on the New York state Thruway

A rendering of a new Thruway travel plaza. Construction is set to begin on 10 of the rest areas beginning July 2021.

Ardsley

(Between Exit 6A - Stew Leonard Dr. and Exit 7 - Ardsley/state Route 9A)

Status: CLOSED, estimated reopening early 2023

Future restaurants: Burger King, Starbucks (drive thru)

Sloatsburg

(Between Exit 15A - Sloatsburg/Suffern/state Routes 17N and 59 and Exit 16 - Harriman/U.S. Route 6/state Route 17)

Status: OPEN, estimated reopening Fall 2023

Current restaurants: Burger King, Sbarro, Dunkin’, Starbucks

Future restaurants: Shake Shack, Panda Express, Dunkin’, Starbucks

Plattekill

(Between Exit 17 - Newburgh/Scranton/Interstate 84/state Routes 17K and 300 and Exit 18 - New Paltz/Poughkeepsie/state Route 299)

Status: CLOSED, estimated reopening early 2023

Future restaurants: Panera Bread, Burger King, Auntie Anne’s, Starbucks (drive-thru)

Malden

(Between Exit 20 - Saugerties/Woodstock/state Route 32 and Exit 21 - Catskill/Cairo/state Route 23)

Status: OPEN, reopening TBD

Current food options: Applegreen convenience store

Future restaurants: Burger King, Dunkin’ (drive-thru)

New Baltimore (both directions)

(Between Exit 21B - Coxsackie/Ravena/U.S. Route 9W/state Route 81 and Exit 21A - Boston/Massachusetts Turnpike/Berkshire Connector (Interstate 90)

Status: CLOSED, estimated reopening early 2023

Future restaurants: Chick-fil-A, Shake Shack, Panera Bread, Starbucks (drive-thru)

Pattersonville

(Between Exit 26 - Schenectady/Scotia/Interstate 890/state Routes 5 and 5S and Exit 27 - Amsterdam/state Route 30)

Status: OPEN, estimated reopening Fall 2023

Current restaurants: Roy Rogers, Starbucks

Future restaurants: Panera Bread, Starbucks (drive-thru)

Iroquois

(Between Exit 29 - Canajoharie/Sharon Springs/state Route 10 and Exit 29A - Little Falls/Dolgeville/state Route 169)

Status: CLOSED, estimated reopening Fall 2022

Future restaurants: Chick-fil-A, Burger King, Starbucks (drive-thru)

Schuyler

(Between Exit 30 - Herkimer/Mohawk/state Route 28) and Exit 31 - Utica/Interstate 790/state Routes 7 and 12)

Status: OPEN, estimated reopening TBD

Current food options: Applegreen convenience store

Future restaurants: Dunkin’ (drive-thru)

Chittenango

(Between Exit 34 - Canastota/Oneida/Chittenango/state Route 13 and Exit 34A - Syracuse/Chittenango/Oswego/Interstate 481)

Status: OPEN, renovation complete

Current restaurants: Chick-fil-A, Starbucks (drive-thru)

Warners

(Between Exit 39 - Syracuse/Fulton/Interstate 690/state Route 690 and Exit 40 - Weedsport/Auburn/state Route 34)

Status: CLOSED, estimated reopening TBD

Future restaurants: Burger King, Starbucks (drive-thru)

Junius Ponds

(Between Exit 41 - Waterloo/Clyde/state Route 414 and Exit 42 - Geneva/Lyons/state Route 14)

Status: OPEN, renovation complete

Current restaurants: Shake Shack, Starbucks (drive-thru)

Seneca

(Between Exit 44 - Canandaigua/Victor/state Route 332 and Exit 45 - Rochester/Victor/Interstate 490)

Status: OPEN, estimated reopening Spring 2023

Current restaurants: Tim Horton’s

Future restaurants: Dunkin’ (drive-thru)

Ontario

(Between Exit 46 - Rochester/Corning/Interstate 390 and Exit 47 - Rochester/LeRoy/Interstate 490/state Route 19)

Status: OPEN, estimated reopening TBD

Current food options: Applegreen convenience store

Future restaurants: Panera Bread, Burger King, Starbucks (drive-thru)

Clarence

(Between Exit 48A - Pembroke/Medina/state Route 77 and Exit 49 - Depew/Lockport/state Route 78)

Status: CLOSED, estimated reopening early 2023

Future restaurants: Burger King, Dunkin’ (drive-thru)

Angola (both directions)

(Between Exit 57A - Eden/Angola and Exit 58 - Silver Creek/Irving/state Routes 5, 20 and 438)

Status: OPEN, estimated reopening TBD

Current food options: Applegreen convenience store

Future restaurants: Shake Shack, Panda Express, Auntie Anne’s, Cinnabon, Starbucks (drive-thru)

Restaurants at Eastbound (I-90) and Southbound (I-87) on the New York State Thruway

Pembroke

(Between Exit 48A - Pembroke/Medina/state Route 77 and Exit 48 - Batavia/state Route 98)

Status: CLOSED, estimated reopening early 2023

Future restaurants: Panera Bread, Burger King, Dunkin’ (drive-thru)

Scottsville

(Between Exit 47 - Rochester/LeRoy/Interstate 490/state Route 19 and Exit 46 - Rochester/Corning/Interstate 390)

Status: OPEN, estimated reopening TBD

Current restaurants: Arby’s, Tim Horton’s

Future restaurants: Burger King, Dunkin’ (drive-thru)

Clifton Springs

(Between Exit 43 - Manchester/Palmyra/state Route 21 and Exit 42 - Geneva/Lyons/state Route 14)

Status: CLOSED, estimated reopening early 2023

Future restaurants: Chick-fil-A, Shake Shack, Auntie Anne’s, Starbucks (drive-thru)

Port Byron

(Between Exit 41 - Waterloo/Clyde/state Route 414 and Exit 40 - Weedsport/Auburn/state Route 34)

Status: OPEN, estimated reopening TBD

Current food options: Applegreen convenience store

Future restaurants: Burger King, Dunkin’ (drive-thru)

Dewitt

(Between Exit 36 - Watertown/Binghamton/Interstate 81 and Exit 35 - Syracuse/East Syracuse/state Route 298)

Status: OPEN, estimated reopening TBD

Current restaurants: Applegreen convenience store

Future restaurants: Starbucks (drive-thru)

Oneida

(Between Exit 33 - Verona/Rome/Oneida/state Route 365 and Exit 32 - Westmorland/Rome/state Route 233)

Status: CLOSED, estimated reopening late Summer/Fall 2023

Future restaurants: Panera Bread, Burger King, Starbucks (drive-thru)

Indian Castle

(Between Exit 29A - Little Falls/Dolgeville/state Route 169 and Exit 29 - Canajoharie/Sharon Springs/state Route 10)

Status: OPEN, renovation complete

Current restaurants: Popeye’s, Starbucks (drive-thru)

Mohawk

(Between Exit 27 - Amsterdam/state Route 30 and Exit 26 - Schenectady/Scotia/Interstate 890/state Routes 5 and 5S)

Status: OPEN, estimated reopening TBD

Current food options: Applegreen convenience store

Future restaurants: Burger King, Dunkin’ (drive-thru)

Guilderland

(Between Exit 25 - Schenectady/Interstate 890/state Route 7 and 146 and Exit 24 - Albany/Montreal/Interstate 90 East/Interstate 87 North)

Status: OPEN, estimated reopening TBD

Current food options: Applegreen convenience store

Future restaurants: Burger King, Starbucks (drive-thru)

Ulster

(Between Exit 20 - Saugerties/Woodstock/state Route 32 and Exit 19 - Kingston/state Route 28/Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge)

Status: OPEN, estimated reopening early 2024

Current restaurants: Burger King, Starbucks

Future restaurants: Burger King, Starbucks (drive-thru)

Modena

(Between Exit 18 - New Paltz/Poughkeepsie/state Route 299 and Exit 17 - Newburgh/Scranton/Interstate 84/state Routes 17K and 300)

Status: OPEN, estimated reopening early 2024

Current food options: Applegreen convenience store

Future restaurants: Panera Bread, Burger King, Dunkin’ (drive-thru)

Ramapo

(Between Exit 16 - Harriman/U.S. Route 6/state Route 17 and Exit 15A - Sloatsburg/Suffern/state Routes 17 North and 59)

Status: CLOSED, estimated reopening TBD

Future restaurants: Panera Bread, Panda Express, Shake Shack, Starbucks (drive-thru)

