Chick-fil-A parking lot dispute ends with man shot in the head, Minnesota cops say

A man was shot in the head during a road-rage-fueled dispute in a Chick-fil-A parking lot, Minnesota cops said.

Police say Isaac Gutierrez, 20, shot the man in the head. He was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree murder and assault with a dangerous weapon, court documents show. Jose Gutierrez Ojeda, 26, was also arrested and charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and terroristic threats.

Attorney information for both Gutierrez and Gutierrez-Odeja was not listed as of Feb. 8.

The man who was shot, driving a Chevy Suburban, arrived at the Chick-fil-A parking lot in Rochester at about 2 p.m. Feb. 3 to pick up a family member from work, according to a criminal complaint. A Nissan truck backed into a parking lot, blocking the Suburban.

The Suburban driver followed the truck to the adjacent lot and multiple men got out of each car, witnesses told police. They began yelling at each other.

Then, a physical fight between three men broke out with a fourth man later joining, officials said.

One of the men from the Nissan got out of the truck holding a gun, according to the complaint. Police say Gutierrez ran up to the group and fired a shot at the man.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died, Rochester police said in a Facebook post.

Rochester is about 90 miles southeast of Minneapolis.

