Chick-fil-A planning to open Kokomo location, filings say

Tyler Juranovich, Kokomo Tribune, Ind.
·1 min read

Dec. 19—The wait may finally be over, Kokomo.

Chick-fil-A is planning on opening a Kokomo location, according to documents filed with the local planning office.

The fast food chain that specializes in chicken sandwiches, chicken nuggets and waffle fries has plans to build a restaurant in the parking lot in front of Hobby Lobby and Summit Salon Academy near the intersection of Indiana 931 and Markland Avenue, according to preliminary design drawings filed with the Kokomo-Howard County Plan Commission.

A request for comment made to Chick-fil-A was not immediately returned Tuesday.

According to the filings, the company is seeking seven variances related to signs, the drive-thru, lot coverage, maximum setback and to add a canopy to the front of the building.

The variance requests are going before the Kokomo Board of Zoning Appeals on Jan. 2.

The fast food company will also need future development plan approval from the Kokomo Plan Commission before it can begin construction.

Tyler Juranovich can be reached at 765-454-8577, by email at tyler.juranovich@kokomotribune.com or on Twitter at @tylerjuranovich.

Recommended Stories

  • Why are there so few male birth-control options?

    For years, researchers have been trying to develop a reversible contraceptive for men. But it hasn’t been easy. Here's why — plus, some promising new male birth-control methods.

  • Tesla requests pause in federal racial bias lawsuit as it wraps up other cases

    Tesla wants to pause a federal agency's lawsuit against the automaker for racial bias against its Black workers at its Fremont assembly plant. The electric vehicle maker, in a filing in San Francisco federal court Monday, accused the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) of rushing to file a lawsuit in September against Tesla as part of a "toxic interagency competition" with a California civil rights agency that sued the automaker for similar reasons last year. The EEOC's lawsuit alleges that Tesla violated federal law by tolerating widespread and ongoing racial harassment of its Black employees and subjecting some workers to retaliation for opposing harassment.

  • Trump legal news brief: Trump looks to block key witness from testifying in E. Jean Carroll trial

    Lawyers for former President Donald Trump seek to block Northwestern University marketing professor Ashlee Humphreys from testifying in the second defamation lawsuit brought by columnist E. Jean Carroll.

  • Fantasy Hockey Puck Drops: Slow first half means time to move on from Dylan Cozens

    When hitting the waiver wire, fantasy managers often have to make some tough cuts. Here are five players ready for release.

  • Poll: Trump is tied with Biden for now — but criminal trials and unpopular plans pose risks for 2024

    Donald Trump has not been able to capitalize on President Biden’s meager job-approval rating and pull ahead.

  • Volkswagen, Porsche, Audi to adopt Tesla's charging standard

    The Volkswagen Group is the latest automaker to announce it will adopt Tesla’s so-called North American Charging Standard (NACS), marking one of the last major automakers to embrace what is now the de facto EV plug in the United States. The German giant said Tuesday that future vehicles in its portfolio of brands -- including Audi, Porsche and the group's upstart EV play Scout Motors -- will get the NACS charge port built-in starting in 2025. While Volkswagen Group was one of the last holdouts, its own charging network Electrify America recently announced plans to adopt the NACS standard, a strong signal that the automaker was not far behind.

  • How to get cheaper car insurance

    No one wants to pay more than necessary for car insurance. Here are ways to lower your bill or find cheaper coverage.

  • Parents on how lead poisoning upended their lives: 'It's been a rollercoaster of feelings'

    Children under 6 are especially vulnerable to the effects of lead exposure, which is easily absorbed into their system, the CDC says.

  • NLRB finds that eBay and subsidiary TCGPlayer engaged in union-busting practices

    The National Labor Relations Board has found that eBay has violated the rights of unionized workers at TCGPlayer,

  • 'Phenomenal color': Walmart's bestselling 50-inch TV is down to $248 (!!) and arrives by Christmas

    With movies and games galore to watch this holiday, it's time for a new set — and over 16,000 shoppers love this one.

  • Beeper Mini’s latest iMessage for Android setup requires a Mac

    Beeper Mini has a new “fix” coming for its broken iMessage on Android integration. However, the new method requires Mac access to send (and intermittently resend) “registration data” from an Apple-made desktop or laptop.

  • More people hook up when they’re home for the holidays, new survey shows

    Feeling frisky this festive season? You're not alone. Experts share why hook ups happen when people come home for the holidays.

  • Blue Origin’s New Shepard makes triumphant return flight

    Blue Origin’s New Shepard is officially back in action, with the company today successfully launching the suborbital rocket for the first time in more than 15 months. The rocket lifted off from Blue Origin’s launch site in West Texas at around 10:42 a.m. local time. The mission, dubbed NS-24 to mark the 24th launch of the vehicle, carried 33 payloads for a swathe of customers, including NASA, Honeybee Robotics and non-profit research and engineering firm Draper.

  • I have dry skin 24/7, and this $15 cream takes me from scaly to glowy in seconds

    Weleda Skin Food is my cold weather savior, and if it's good enough for Julia Roberts and Hailey Bieber, it's good enough for me.

  • EU to expand support for AI startups to tap its supercomputers for model training

    A European Union plan to support homegrown AI startups by providing them with access to processing power for model training on the bloc's supercomputers, which was announced back in September and kicked off last month, has seen France's Mistral AI participate in an early pilot phase, according to an update from the EU. "One of the things that we have seen is the need, not only to provide access but, to provide facility -- especially skills, knowledge and experience that we have in the hosting centres -- on how this access can be not only facilitated but to develop training algorithms that are using the best of the architecture and the computing power that is available right now in each supercomputing center and in our machines," said an EU official speaking during a press briefing today.

  • Okta snatches up security firm Spera, reportedly for over $100M

    Okta, the identity and access management company, is acquiring security firm Spera. Anticipated to close during the fiscal first quarter beginning in early February, the Spera acquisition will build on Okta's existing identity threat detection and response (ITDR) capabilities, Okta says, while equipping customers with tech to "elevate their identity security, posture management and identify, detect and remediate risks." The terms of the deal weren't disclosed, but Calcalist reports that Okta's paying approximately $100 million to $130 million for Spera, contingent on milestones.

  • 12 classic Christmas movies and how to watch them

    We made a list, we checked it twice. Here's where all your favorite Christmas movies are streaming.

  • Why Santa Claus still has a hold on us

    Experts explain how the magic of Santa Claus lasts far beyond childhood.

  • The small and affordable EVs we lost in 2023

    Large, heavy electric vehicles demand more materials and energy than smaller EVs; that means more avoidable greenhouse gas emissions during and after production. Despite these downsides, automakers build big because big sells. Numerous vehicles from startups and some legacy automakers challenge the "bigger is better" notion via compact designs and smaller price tags.

  • 8 predictions for AI in 2024

    2024, however, will be the year when the hype runs full-steam into reality as people reckon with the capabilities and limitations of AI at large. After the leadership shake-up in November, OpenAI is going to be a changed company — perhaps not outwardly, but the trickle-down effect of Sam Altman being more fully in charge will be felt at every level.