Chick-fil-A planning to open Kokomo location, filings say

Dec. 19—The wait may finally be over, Kokomo.

Chick-fil-A is planning on opening a Kokomo location, according to documents filed with the local planning office.

The fast food chain that specializes in chicken sandwiches, chicken nuggets and waffle fries has plans to build a restaurant in the parking lot in front of Hobby Lobby and Summit Salon Academy near the intersection of Indiana 931 and Markland Avenue, according to preliminary design drawings filed with the Kokomo-Howard County Plan Commission.

A request for comment made to Chick-fil-A was not immediately returned Tuesday.

According to the filings, the company is seeking seven variances related to signs, the drive-thru, lot coverage, maximum setback and to add a canopy to the front of the building.

The variance requests are going before the Kokomo Board of Zoning Appeals on Jan. 2.

The fast food company will also need future development plan approval from the Kokomo Plan Commission before it can begin construction.

