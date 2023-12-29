Chick-fil-A rings in new year with reopening

Dec. 28—St. Joseph Chick-fil-A fans have another reason to celebrate the new year. The local restaurant finally is set to reopen after a four-month renovation.

The restaurant officially will reopen its doors on Tuesday, Jan. 2. The fast-food chain announced the temporary closure of the St. Joseph location in August. Originally, renovations were expected to be completed within 12 to 14 weeks but ended up taking about a month longer.

According to the St. Joseph Chick-fil-A owner and operator Jake Schenk, the extended closure was to accommodate capacity demands and create a double-lane drive-thru.

"We did a reinvestment into our restaurant," Schenk said. "Really, the hope was trying to build our capacity so that we could serve the community better."

He said the improvements will make picking up food more efficient for customers.

"With that double-lane drive-thru, one of those lanes will be mobile only, meaning that it's kind of like a fast pass," Schenk said. "If you have our app and you plug in your mobile order, you should be able to get your food and skip some of the line of those just going through and ordering right there."

During the closure, employees were given additional work opportunities to make up for the time off.

"Obviously, it's not ideal to be closed for three to four months, and that's hard on us, but it's also harder on them," Schenk said. "And so we thought of ways ... we can take care of our team. There were volunteer opportunities that when we partner with nonprofits in the area ... we would pay up to a certain amount of hours per week for them to volunteer. And then there was opportunities with Chick-fil-A down on Barry Road, North Kansas City, that they could work there as well."