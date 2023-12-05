Chick-fil-A set to open latest restaurant in Charlotte

Chick-fil-A is set to open its newest location in Charlotte on Dec. 7.

The popular chicken chain’s restaurant will be open for dine-in, drive-through, delivery and carryout service. It’s at 957 N. Wendover Road in the Oakhurst neighborhood.

Chick-fil-A is coming to Grier Heights

That’s part of the newly redeveloped Grier Plaza Shopping Center, which is owned by Abacus Capital and Piedmont Capital.

