Chick-fil-A sets its sights on the Tri-Cities. Here’s what the beloved chain has planned

Chick-fil-A, one of the most sought-after franchises in the Tri-Cities, is coming to Kennewick.

The popular Atlanta-based chicken chain will build a 4,927-square-foot restaurant at 7009 W. Canal St., near Wendy’s restaurant, Hobby Lobby and Wok King Buffet, according to paperwork filed with the state.

In a recent Herald poll, readers placed Chick-fil-A third on their wishlist, behind only Trader Joe’s and a second Costco.

Chick-fil-A hired Terracon Consultants Inc. to conduct an environmental site assessment for the property, which concluded the bare spot is suited for development.

Documents indicate Chick-fil A will construct a restaurant with 99 parking stalls, seating for 76 and a dual-lane drive-thru. The restaurant will have about 75 full- and part-time employees.

It will be the first Chick-fil-A in the region. The nearest standalone Chick-fil-A is in Spokane.

There are no current estimates for the traffic impacts or when construction will start.

Steve Schwartz of Chick-fil-A is the applicant for the project. The company began discussing a “quick serve restaurant” with the city of Kennewick in July 2023, according to city documents.

Chick-fil-A will not have direct access to West Canal Drive. Instead, site plans submitted to the city indicate customers will access it from secondary driveways to the east and west. The property is owned by Portland-based Winprop LLC, a holding company associated with Winkler Family Holdings, a real estate firm.

The environmental review was ongoing on Feb. 16 and it did not appear that the company had requested a building permit.

Tri-Citians have long said Chick-fil-A is one of the businesses they most want. In 2021, the company told the Tri-City Herald the market offered a “tremendous opportunity” after a new Chick-fil-A Tri-Cities Facebook page popped up.

The page is no longer active.

