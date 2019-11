Chick-fil-A to stop donating to some groups following LGBTQ protests

Chick-fil-A said it is altering its approach to charitable donations following criticism by LGBTQ supporters of contributions made to Christian groups.

In a statement released Monday, the restaurant chain said its foundation will "deepen its giving to a smaller number of organizations" by focusing on education, homelessness and hunger.

Chick-fil-A said it's committing more than $9 million to initiatives linked to those three areas next year.

"Additionally, the Foundation will no longer make multiyear commitments and will reassess its philanthropic partnerships annually to allow maximum impact," said Chick-fil-A in a statement. "These partners could include faith-based and non-faith-based charities."

Earlier this year, ThinkProgress reported on the chain's charitable donations to groups with anti-LGBTQ views. In a separate statement released in March, Chick-fil-A confirmed it donated $1.6 million to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes to support summer sports camps, and another $150,000 to the Salvation Army toward children's programs in Atlanta.

In March, San Antonio's city council voted to ban Chick-fil-A from its international airport, citing its record on LGBTQ issues. A month later, the chain was banned from opening a location at Buffalo's airport.

In a statement, the Salvation Army said they were "saddened" to learn of Chick-fil-A's decision. "When misinformation is perpetuated without fact, our ability to serve those in need, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, religion or any other factor, is at risk," said the agency.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chick-fil-A to stop donations to some groups after LGBTQ protests