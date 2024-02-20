Here’s what Chick-fil-A tells us about opening a Tri-Cities restaurant this year

Chick-fil-A is making it official.

The Atlanta-based chicken chain confirmed Tuesday it is actively pursuing its first location in Kennewick.

“We look forward to working with the city of Kennewick and are excited by the prospect of joining this community. We love to have the opportunity to serve new guests delicious food in an environment of genuine hospitality,” it told the Tri-City Herald.

The Herald confirmed Feb. 16 that Chick-fil-A plans to build a restaurant in Kennewick through Washington state and local building documents that identified the company by name.

The chain, one of the most wanted in the Tri-Cities, plans to build a 4,927-square-foot restaurant at 7009 W. Canal st., near Wendy’s restaurant, Hobby Lobby and Wok King Buffet.

The restaurant will seat 76 and have 75 full- and part-time employees. The city of Kennewick has posted a public notice about the project on the property.

The public may comment on the project until 4:30 p.m., March 1. Contact the Kennewick Development Services Division for information.

Chick-fil-A described the process as preliminary.

In a 2023 poll, Herald readers placed Chick-fil-A third on their wishlist of businesses they want to see come to the Tri-Cities. The nearest standalone location is in Spokane.

Sign Up: Boom Town Tri-Cities

Stay up to date on Tri-Cities growth and development with our weekly business newsletter. Get the latest on restaurant and business openings and closings, plus the region’s top housing and employment news. Click here to sign up. In your inbox every Wednesday.