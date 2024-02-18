Chick-fil-A and Trader Joe's? What stores and restaurants does Livingston need?

LIVINGSTON COUNTY — Social media users in Livingston County have spoken.

The Daily asked members of several community groups to name retail stores and restaurants they'd like to see come to town.

The response was overwhelming, with thousands of comments and reactions. These were the favorites:

Livingston County residents want to see a Trader Joe's open nearby.

Trader Joe's

By far, a Trader Joe's location was the heaviest demand in the county. Many who responded to The Daily's query across multiple communities said they'd like to see the grocery store set up shop in Livingston.

There's even an online petition circulating to grab the attention of company officials. It's collected more than 5,500 signatures.

The closest locations require treks to Ann Arbor, Northville, East Lansing, or metro Detroit.

Other national chain grocers in demand, according to social media users, include Whole Foods and Fresh Thyme Market.

Michigan-Based Grocers

Locals also want to see Michigan-based grocers and smaller fresh-produce markets come to town. Those listed include:

Plum Market, a natural and organic grocer that launched in Bloomfield Township. The company also operates full-service grocery stores in Ann Arbor and West Bloomfield, plus small format stores in metro Detroit.

Westborn Market, a small chain of "gourmet" grocery stores that specializes in fresh fruit. The multi-generational family business started in Dearborn in 1963. The market also operates stores in Plymouth, Livonia and Berkley.

Randazzo Fresh Market, launched in Detroit in 1972. The market currently has locations in Macomb Township, Clinton Township and Warren.

Nino Salvaggio’s International Market, founded in St. Clair Shores in 1978. The market also has stores in Bloomfield Township, Clinton Township and Troy.

Hobby Lobby

Rumors that Hobby Lobby sought to open a location in Howell circulated on social media last year, but were shut down. Many responses to The Daily's query revealed interest in the crafts and hobby store.

Hobby Lobby lists 33 locations in Michigan, including in East Lansing, Lansing, Flint, Canton and White Lake — but none in Livingston County.

Menards

There are several home improvement stores in Livingston County, but Menards isn't one of them.

Menards has 30 locations in the state, including Ann Arbor, Wixom and Lansing.

Chick-fil-A was identified by social media users in Livingston County as a chain restaurant they'd like to see.

Chick-fil-A

While a fair number of residents argued against more fast food options, Chick-fil-A seems to be an exception.

The eatery has 29 locations in Michigan, but none in Livingston County. Residents must drive to places like Novi, Northville, Ypsilanti and Flint to get their chicken sandwiches and waffle fries.

Other Eateries

Many fast-causal and restaurant chains were identified by social media users. A few came up often, including Portillo's, Red Lobster and Long John Silver's.

Local Shops

Locals wanted to see more than franchises in Livingston County. Many commenters said they'd like to see more neighborhood bakeries, delis, butchers, bookstores and music venues.

