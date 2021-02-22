Chick-fil-A is trimming down its breakfast menu this spring

Erica Chayes Wida

Chick-fil-A has been finalizing some changes to its breakfast menu recently. If you're a chicken fan, not to worry — but if you don't like caffeine in your coffee or prefer bagels to biscuits, this may affect your morning routine.

“Later this spring, we will remove two items from the national menu, the bagel and decaf hot coffee, as well as consolidate several of our size offerings," Chick-fil-A in a statement provided to TODAY Food by a spokesperson.

Chick-fil-A will stop serving its multigrain bagels and hot decaf coffee as part of a decision to introduce new items in the future. (TODAY Illustration / Chick Fil A)
During the pandemic, many fast-food chains trimmed down their menus to simplify operations and make it easier for employees to meet high demand when drive-thru and takeout were the only available options in many parts of the country. McDonald's cut dozens of items in March 2020 and, in June, announced many wouldn't return, including salads, bagels and yogurt parfaits. IHOP and Taco Bell were forced to do the same (shoutout to vegetarian-favorite Mexican Pizza), despite being met with criticism by customers who didn't want to see their go-to dishes disappear.

But according to Chick-fil-A, its choice to remove a few breakfast items wasn't a result of the pandemic.

"Streamlining our menu will allow for us to continue providing our customers the quality food and service they’ve come to expect, as well as make room for new future menu items," said the company statement.

There will also be some downsizing of regular menu items: The chicken nuggets kid's meal will only be offered as a five-count (an average of the current options of four or six nuggets) and milkshake, coffee and ice cream cone sizes will also be pared down.

In January 2020, before the pandemic reached the U.S., Chick-fil-A announced the first of these menu changes to make way for some hot new items. The change started in select test markets in Charlotte, North Carolina and several restaurants throughout Arizona. There, they axed six mainstay items, including the sausage and egg biscuit, sunflower multigrain bagels, side salads, decaf coffee, the Grilled Cool Wrap and Original Chick-n-Strips. In their place, Spicy Chick-n-Strips, Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich and the Spicy Chick-n-Strips Biscuit were added to the regional menus.

In January, Chick-fil-A rolled out the Grilled Spicy Chicken Deluxe Sandwich for a limited time in restaurants nationwide. And on Monday, the company spokesperson confirmed the bagels and decaf brew were going to be subject to the long-term, country-wide elimination come spring.

It seems like they really do want customers to "eat mor chikin."

