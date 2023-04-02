Chick-fil-A changes mind, decides to keep beloved menu item after customer outcry

Chick-fil-A has changed its mind about axing a longtime menu item after customers came to its defense.

In March, the popular fast food chain announced it would be dropping the side salad from its restaurants by April 3 “in an effort to simplify and refresh our menu,” the chain said in a news release.

Customers weren’t happy and they sounded off on social media.

The side salad is my all time favorite, my go to, it pairs well with everything. Just to get rid of it like that I’m devastated. I’m rioting, I’m starting petition to keep the side salad. Justice for chick-fil-a side salad! https://t.co/ARZXhaCm6A — Olivia (@_always_olive) March 27, 2023

Chick fil a is getting rid of the side salad…how could they?I need it as a side in addition to my fries — j. (@movewithj_) March 25, 2023

Following fan reactions, the chicken chain is reversing its stance on the salad.

“However, based on feedback, we’ve chosen to continue serving the Side Salad at participating restaurant locations. We are thrilled that customers can continue enjoying this menu item,” Chick-fil-A said in a March 31 release.

While the side salad has been saved, another long-absent menu item is making a comeback, McClatchy News reported. On April 3, the Watermelon Mint Lemonade — which went away six years ago — will be back, along with three new flavors: Watermelon Mint Sunjoy, Watermelon Mint Frosted Lemonade, and Watermelon Mint Iced Tea.

