🌱 Chickasabogue Park Closing + Shooting on Johnston Ave.

Some sun, then turning cloudy. High: 57 Low: 44.

Chickasabogue Park will be closed to the public beginning Jan. 31 for infrastructure and amenity improvements. The park is expected to remain closed for a year until the renovation and construction are complete. Renovations will include infrastructure work such as water, sewer, and roadwork as well as the construction of an events and interpretive center, playground/splash pad area, RV campground, parking areas, boat ramp, additional disc golf holes, and new restroom facilities. (FOX10 News) A man was killed and two others were injured in a shooting on Johnston Ave. on Friday evening. When police officers arrived at the scene, they found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. They also found a man on the sidewalk who was suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. All three victims were transported to the hospital, where 26-year-old Tawanne Lucas died of his injuries. (WKRG News 5) The Mobile Police Department was called to Johnston Avenue again for shots fired on Saturday and are seeking information on Friday's shooting on that same street. Officers were on the scene around 8:30 p.m. Saturday and talked with witnesses. Police said no one was injured in this latest incident. (FOX10 News) Mobile police have identified that man that was killed after his car sank in Eslava Creek. Aubrey Willams, 69, was discovered, unresponsive, in the driver’s seat of his vehicle. Mobile Fire-Rescue removed him from the vehicle and transported him to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Williams was pronounced dead at the hospital. The investigation is ongoing. (WKRG News 5)

USA Faculty Percussion Recital - Laidlow Performing Arts Center (7:30 pm)

Rehab Concert - Alabama Music Box (8:00 pm)

The Science of Archimedes - Exploreum Science Center (10:00 am)

Adoption fees sponsored! Thank you to the Jones family for sponsoring Mamma, Bonnie, and Gal! These three dogs are now available for adoption at Mobile County Animal Shelter, and their fee is covered ! All adoptions include the heartworm check, spay/neuter, vaccines, wormer, and a microchip! (Facebook)

Reminder: Jan. 25 is the deadline to submit a Magnet School application for the 2022-23 school year. Visit https://mcpss.com/magnetapplications to learn more and apply! The application period closes at noon. (Facebook)

Characteristics of Mobile County residents who have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus are now available to provide a better picture of what medical professionals are facing. Patient characteristics data is being compiled by the Mobile County Health Department and will be produced Mondays through Fridays. (Facebook)

Comedian Killer Beaz LIVE (January 29)

