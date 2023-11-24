Chickasaw Nation gives $5M toward new East Central University nursing building

The Chickasaw Nation and Gov. Bill Anoatubby have announced a lead gift of $5 million that will go towards the construction of a new building that will house East Central University's nursing and STEM programs, and allow ECU to expand the School of Nursing even further.

The gift from the Ada-based Chickasaw Nation will be combined with $7.3 million from Oklahoma’s portion of American Rescue Plan Act money, which will allow the university to begin development on the project.

“We cannot thank Governor (Bill) Anoatubby and the Chickasaw Nation enough for their gift and support in the growth of ECU and the School of Nursing,” ECU President Wendell Godwin said. “This new facility will help us educate and graduate twice as many nursing students, making ECU the premier nursing program in southern Oklahoma.”

ECU’s nursing program now is housed in the campus’ oldest building, Science Hall, which was built in 1910. The proposed site for the new building is north of the campus’ current Physical and Environmental Science Center. Darcy Duncan, the ECU nursing school’s director, said with the new building, ECU will be able to admit about 150 nursing students per year, and that by fall 2026, the university will have between 375 and 400 students in the program.

"We believe it is important to support this new facility which will enable ECU to meet the growing need for highly trained nurses as well as the need to develop STEM programs that keep pace with advances in science and technology," said Anoatubby, who’s been the Chickasaw Nation’s leader since 1987. "This investment in education is sure to bring returns in the form of students who are better prepared to meet challenges, seize opportunities and become industry leaders."

