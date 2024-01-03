Chickasaw National Recreation Area to host eagle Wwtch twice in late January

Jan. 3—Chickasaw National Recreation Area staff will host "Eagle Watch" on Saturday, January 20, 2024 and Saturday, January 27, 2024. Both watches will start at 9 a.m. inside the Travertine Nature Center and continue later in the morning at Lake of the Arbuckles. After a lunch break, additional activities will be offered at the Chickasaw Cultural Center.

Eagle watchers should meet at 9 a.m. at the Travertine Nature Center for a ranger presentation about bald eagles. Afterward, visitors will use their own vehicles to follow park staff to Lake of the Arbuckles. Spotting scopes will set up at designated eagle "hot spot" locations. Please dress appropriately for the weather and wear comfortable shoes. Participants are encouraged to bring binoculars if they have them.

Additional activities will be hosted at the Chickasaw Cultural Center in the afternoon. Please visit www.chickasawculturalcenter.com for more information on those activities as the dates approach.

During migration season, approximately 2,000 eagles make their winter homes near lakes and rivers in various locations across Oklahoma. Lake of the Arbuckles is a popular roosting destination for some of these magnificent birds of prey.

For more information about Chickasaw National Recreation Area, visit www.nps.gov/chic or call the Travertine Nature Center at (580)622-7234.