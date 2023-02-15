Chickasha Citizen's Police Academy back in session Spring 2023

Feb. 14—Chickasha residents can get a front row seat in the life of a police officer this spring.

The Citizen's Police Academy will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Thursday between March 23 and May 11 at the Chickasha Police Department.

This will be the first Chickasha Citzen's Police Academy since 2019. The class has not ben available for the last few years due to the pandemic.

Lt. Traye Alexander described a few of the hands-on training exercises residents will have the opportunity to experience.

Participants will be immersed in a "shoot or don't shoot" simulation which will mimic scenarios officers face on the street. A simulated weapon will react to a video on a life-sized screen.

Alexander said this exercise helps participants understand that the decision to pull the trigger is not easy. "There's a lot that goes into it," he said. As part of the training, they will also learn about the after effects of making such a decision.

Participants will also shoot a weapon at the firing range, learn about police weapon training and gun safety.

Moreover, each participant will take a passenger seat during a ride-along while a Chickasha Police Officer patrols the city. The citizen will see what an officer does on a day-to-day basis, Alexander said.

Several special guests will visit the academy during the eight-week course. Grady County Sheriff Gary Boggess, District Attorney Jason Hicks, the Chickasha Police Department tactical team as well as tribal authorities will speak to the Citizens Police Academy about different aspects of law enforcement.

Those who complete the course will receive a certificate of completion during the last training session. Participants must be 18 or older, must not have a criminal record and must have an affiliation to Chickasha such as living, working or owning property, according to a press release.

Participants may apply online at chickasha.org/CPA or pick up an application in the lobby of the Chickasha Police Department (2001 W. Iowa Ave.). Questions may be submitted to Lt. Traye Alexander at (405) 222-6050 or traye.alexander@chickashapd.org.