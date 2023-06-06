Chickasha commemorates memory of Henry Argo, condemns racial discrimination

Jun. 6—It has been 93 years since Henry Argo was lynched by a mob in Chickasha.

Argo's death carries the grim distinction of being the last known lynching of a Black person in Oklahoma.

On June 5, the Chickasha City Council passed a resolution to commemorate the memory of Argo's life and condemn racial discrimination.

The resolution gives some background of what happened to Argo, who was 19-years-old at the time of his death.

In May 1930, Argo was arrested due to accusations of an incident between himself and a white woman. A mob stormed the jail and murdered Argo by shooting then stabbing him. None of the people involved in Argo's death were ever arrested or convicted of a crime.

As the resolution states, "In the early 20th century, racial discrimination and racial violence were common throughout the United States and went largely unchecked by the justice system."

The resolution passed by the Chickasha City Council on Monday night acknowledges the historical significance of Argo's murder and violence against Black people in American history. The resolution condemns those who played a part in the violence against Argo, and against racism in all forms. The resolution also honors Argo's life and encourages education about the horrors and history of racism in the United States.

The resolution was initiated by Ward 3 Chickasha City Council Member, Dr. R.P. Ashanti-Alexander in May 2021, just before the centennial of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. As was the case with the lynching against Argo, no one was prosecuted or punished for the violence against Black Tulsa residents, according to the Tulsa Historical Society.