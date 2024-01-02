Chicken bones? Pizza boxes? See what Fresno residents now must toss in the green bin

So, you just finished that big New Year’s Day party and it’s cleanup time.

Where do you toss the greasy pizza boxes those Buffalo chicken wing bones, and the ice cream containers?

No, not the gray bin. It’s the green bin. The one designed to help cut down on greenhouse gases.

The City of Fresno this month plans to highlight major changes in solid waste recycling guidelines intended to reduce greenhouse gas from city landfills.

It’s part of the city’s effort to be in compliance with state-imposed deadlines under SB 1383.

Passed in 2016, and signed by then-Gov. Jerry Brown, SB 1383 establishes an ambitious statewide plan to reduce climate pollutants and achieve California’s climate targets.

“We are launching a big outreach and education campaign,” said Ahmad Alkhayyat, the city’s assistant director of public utilities,

Alkhayyat said the outreach effort will use direct mail, social media and television.

SB1383 identifies landfill methane emissions as “climate super pollutants,” and cites organics, including food scraps, paper, and cardboard as major methane contributors that make up 50 percent of state landfills.

The goal of moving those materials from landfills and into recycling programs comes with requirements for local governments and individuals, including education about recycling goals and eventually, enforcement efforts to ensure compliance.

.For most Fresno residents, the initial impact of the changes comes down to using the correct blue, gray, or green bin.

But making those choices may not be intuitive, because more items are now headed to the green bin, including chicken bones and pizza boxes and even the ice cream container with the metal edge.

“The whole idea is to prevent (organics) from being in landfills,” said Alkhayyat.

But wait. What about bugs and rats that may follow?

Alkhayyat has advice for that, too.

For starters make sure that the lid is down on the green bin. Then, consider freezing food scraps and other organic waste material until pickup day.

Or, consider using a sealed countertop storage container for green waste. The city is considering a plan to provide such countertop storage containers, Alkhayyat said..

What about the odor left behind in containers from decaying food waste?

He suggests spraying the green bin with a mixture of vinegar and water.

While the city is kicking off 2024 with the educational campaign, SB 1383 has specific targets and timetables that must be met by local governments in terms of greenhouse gas reductions from landfills.

State law timetables sets rigorous goals for local governments intended to reduce methane gas in landfills.