A chicken chain is closed for sewage backup

Aug. 28—KFC on Central was closed for sewage and wastewater backup, while the BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse on Louisiana was closed after the health inspector substantiated a complaint of "roaches crawling on table." BJ's passed a follow-up inspection on Aug. 17 and was able to reopen.

El Canpesino is back in the green after passing a follow-up inspection.

GREEN

Little Corral Day School, 10111 Constitution NE (Aug. 14)

La Petite Academy, 5212 Homestead NE (Aug. 17)

La Petite Academy, 7840 Constitution NE (Aug. 18)

Play to Learn, 10820 Menaul NE (Aug. 16)

Pi Beta Phi Sorority, 1701 Mesa Vista NE (Aug. 14)

McDonald's, 1523 4th Street SW (Aug. 14)

Embassy Suites Albuquerque, 1000 Woodward NE (Aug. 18)

Christine Duncan Heritage Academy, 1900 Atrisco NW (Aug. 16)

Jack in the Box, 3501 NM-528 NW (Aug. 18)

Whataburger, 3531 NM-528 NW (Aug. 18)

Krispy Kreme, 3709 Ellison NW (Aug. 15)

Albuquerque School of Excellence, 13201 Lomas NE (Aug. 16)

BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse, 2100 Louisiana NE (Aug. 17)

Taco Bell, 9395 Coors NW (Aug. 18)

Denny's, 1620 Towne Center SE (Aug. 17)

La Michoacana De Paquime, 6501 Central NW (Aug. 15)

China Luck, 7900 San Pedro NE (Aug. 14)

Q's Cakes, 2720 Central SE (Aug. 16)

Firehouse Subs, 2100 Louisiana NE, Suite 814 (Aug. 14)

Home Goods, 5901 Wyoming NE (Aug. 14)

Panda Express, 4100 Central SW (Aug. 17)

Asian Pear, 8101 San Pedro NE, Suite D (Aug. 14)

Elotes El Viejito, 437 Louisiana SE (Aug. 17)

Maverik Country Store, 1401 Wyoming NE (Aug. 16)

Casa Q, 7509 Euclid NE (Aug. 16)

Dunkin Donuts, 4208 Central SW (Aug. 17)

El Canpesino, 1725 Broadway SE (Aug. 14)

Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and KFC, 8651 Golf Course NW (Aug. 17)

Burger Bros, 4615 Menaul NE (Aug. 17)

Simply Delicious Food Truck, 1601 4th Street NW (Aug. 18)

Human Bean, 1300 Unser SW (Aug. 14)

La Michoacana Premium de New Mexico, 4201 Central NW (Aug. 16)

Echoes, 313 Gold SW (Aug. 18)

Greenleaf Organics, 110 Yale SE (Aug. 17)

Releaf Cannabis Co., 1606 Central SE (Aug. 17)

Kidz R Us Learning Academy, 10201 Montgomery NE (Aug. 14)

Burger King, 2110 Carlisle NE (Aug. 17)

NewMex-A-Que, 5701 Gibson SE (Aug. 18)

RED

KFC, 7010 Central SE (Aug. 15)

Result: Immediate closure

Observed an uncovered box of pastry tops stored on the shelf of the walk-in cooler. Observed sanitizer dispenser is not operational. Observed cold water is not available. Observed standing water in the floor drain next to the ice machine. Observed an air gap not available on the drainpipe for the ice machine. Observed standing wastewater and debris in the parking lot of the facility.

Facility is closed effective Aug. 15 due to the imminent health hazard of sewage/wastewater backup and or leak. Observed standing wastewater/sewage and debris in the parking lot of the facility.

Evidence was observed to substantiate complaint.

BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse, 2100 Louisiana NE (Aug. 16)

Result: Immediate closure; passed follow up inspection on Aug. 17

Observed dented can of sliced jalapenos being stored on dry storage rack. Observed one dead cockroach near dry storage rack. Observed can opener with debris buildup. Observed substantial food and trash buildup under food prep tables, make tables and cooking equipment.

Inspector observed live cockroach activity in the AV room next to wear wash station. Also observed standing water under kitchen equipment near AV room.

Evidence was observed to substantiate complaint. Complaint statement: roaches crawling on table.

