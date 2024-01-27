Chicken dinner lottery winner: Hungry NC man hits big lottery prize on meal stop.

Chicken dinner lottery winner.

A hungry man hit a big scratch-off game prize after stopping on a whim for a chicken meal at a North Carolina Food Lion, N.C. lottery officials said Friday.

“I walked in for chicken and walked out with lobster,” Huntersville resident Kevin Prast said when he claimed his $100,000 prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Friday, according to a lottery news release.

“Not a bad day,” Prast said.

Prast bought the $10 Million Spectacular scratch-off game ticket at the Food Lion on Mount Holly-Huntersville Road in Charlotte.

He beat odds of 1 in 813,895, according to the $10 Million Spectacular game page on NC Lottery.com.

Prast said he decided at the last second to grab dinner at the grocer and buy one of the $50 scratch-off tickets.

“It was just a fluke thing,” he said. “It happened on a whim.”

“You hear about this, but you don’t ever think it’s going to happen to you,” he said.

After taxes, Prast took home $71,514, according to the lottery.

He plans to spend some of the money on a tropical island vacation, officials said.

The game debuted in December with five $10 million prizes, 20 $1 million prizes and 20 prizes of $100,000. All five $10 million prizes remain to be claimed, along with 15 $1 million prizes and 17 $100,000 prizes, lottery officials said.