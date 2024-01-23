Chicken dinner set for Feb. 4 at St. Mary in Gaylord

GAYLORD — A "cabin fever reliever chicken dinner" with homemade noodles will happen from 1-2 p.m. on Feb. 4 at the St. Mary Cathedral parish hall, 606 N. Ohio Ave. in Gaylord.

The cost is $20 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-10 and free for children 5 and under.

Tickets are available after weekend Masses in the St. Mary Cathedral gathering space, Saturdays at 5 p.m. and Sundays 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., or by calling (989) 858-3652.

Ticket sales are limited to to 200. The deadline to purchase a ticket is Jan. 28.

