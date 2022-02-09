'Chicken' Kevin McCarthy Mocked For Literally Fleeing From Jan. 6 Question

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Tuesday fast-walked his way from a question about the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol and into the trending topics panel of Twitter, where he quickly became the fodder of memes and jokes.

ABC’s Rachel Scott asked McCarthy about the Republican National Committee’s resolution, which described the Jan. 6 rioters as “ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.” In reality, the rioters were supporters of former President Donald Trump and were attempting to overturn the 2020 election.

On the Senate side, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) answered a similar question.

“We all were here. We saw what happened,” McConnell said. “It was a violent insurrection with the purpose of trying to prevent the peaceful transfer of power after a legitimately certified election from one administration to the next. That’s what it was.”

But McCarthy took a very different approach, telling Scott (as he power-walked away from her) to make an appointment before he would answer her question. That inspired this reaction on Twitter:

I know I’m late with this, but having served in Congress with Kevin McCarthy, I’ve NEVER seen him move this fast. And I played basketball with him a few times. What a chicken. https://t.co/wcCNPjlQaL — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) February 9, 2022

Sorry but you can’t ask Kevin McCarthy a question when he’s in star mode pic.twitter.com/BCcgqysNqQ — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 9, 2022

The hottest new workout in DC is the “Run like Kevin McCarthy when he’s asked about the Insurrection”… Burns 1000 calories. https://t.co/DEiZzfyxMB — US Rep Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) February 9, 2022

Never mind these Winter Olympics in Beijing - Qevin is already practicing his 100-meter dash for the 2024 Summer Games in Paris. https://t.co/wemul50Qwt — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) February 8, 2022

That’s a pretty fast pace for him. Can’t outrun history! https://t.co/yghCCh7AUa — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) February 9, 2022

Here is the House republican leader running away from questions about why the gop has officially labeled Jan 6 insurrection and cop-killing “legitimate political discourse.” https://t.co/RxBGtMb7Zs — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) February 8, 2022

Kevin McCarthy hasn't moved as fast through the halls of the Capitol since he was fleeing his election-overturning allies on January 6. https://t.co/LIWlqvHFRo — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) February 8, 2022

🎶

“You can tell by the way I use my walk I’m a worried man, no time to talk.”

🎶 https://t.co/wjTVoWa6k0 — Hil.i.am (@hilaryluros) February 8, 2022

Kevin McCarthy when a reporter tries to ask him about the RNC embracing the insurrection https://t.co/xgUFjqXsZcpic.twitter.com/nDBVbOFPDe — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 8, 2022

Kevin McCarthy engaging in "legitimate political discourse": pic.twitter.com/XWN6eYzSvh — ABBA didn't get subpoenaed, (@Abba_Annabelle) February 8, 2022

Kevin McCarthy ran through the Capitol like Trump supporters had mistaken him for Mike Pence. https://t.co/z8IhNIe97R — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) February 8, 2022

Kevin McCarthy hasn’t run this fast since he was chased by legitimate political discourse with flag poles and bear spray…pic.twitter.com/7VKso0qazs — NeuroPsychoPhD (@SethN12) February 8, 2022

Usain Bolt just breathed a sigh of relief he never had to face Kevin McCarthy in the Olympics. https://t.co/tk8O1t6AF8 — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) February 8, 2022

Hahaha, look at him run away for a safe space!! https://t.co/yW5VNCgBNa — Brooke Binkowski (@brooklynmarie) February 9, 2022

