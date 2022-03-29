Chicken Price-Fixing Prosecution Ends in Second Mistrial

(Bloomberg) -- Jurors in Denver deadlocked for the second time in the trial of 10 chicken company executives accused of price fixing, handing a significant setback to efforts by the U.S. Justice Department to police competition in food markets.

U.S. District Judge Philip Brimmer ended the case Tuesday after jurors said they were unable to reach a verdict against the defendants, who worked for companies including Tyson Foods Inc., Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. and Perdue Farms LLC. The jurors deliberated for four days. In December, an earlier trial also ended in a deadlock.

Meat companies have gotten increased scrutiny in recent months as higher beef, pork and poultry prices helped spur inflation and President Joe Biden called out the lack of competition among U.S. meatpackers. Chicken producers have been sued by buyers claiming anti-competitive practices. The Denver case was the first trial for a federal investigation targeting the biggest companies in the $95 billion chicken market.

After the mistrial, a member of the prosecution team said the government plans to try the 10 defendants for a third time, according to three lawyers who were in the court room. The judge ordered the head of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division to travel to Denver next week to explain that decision, the lawyers said.

A Department spokeswoman declined to comment on the mistrial.

Tyson, the largest U.S. producer, cooperated in the federal probe, taking advantage of a government policy to grant leniency to companies that are the first to disclose illegal price-fixing. Greeley, Colorado-based Pilgrim’s Pride, a unit of Brazilian food giant JBS SA, pleaded guilty to a price-fixing conspiracy last year and was sentenced to pay $108 million in fines.

The defendants, including former Pilgrim’s Pride CEOs Jayson Penn and William Lovette, were charged with conspiring with others in the industry to fix prices and rig bidding from 2012 to early 2019. The retrial, following December’s hung jury, began Feb. 22. The jury was asked to decide whether the defendants agreed to coordinate pricing and bids to limit competition.

Unusual Charges

The trials were unusual because the executives faced criminal prosecution for alleged antitrust violations, with all facing the possibility of prison and million-dollar fines.

The other defendants were Roger Austin, a former Pilgrim’s vice president; Mikell Fries, president of Claxton Poultry; Scott Brady, a Claxton vice president; Timothy Mulrenin, a Perdue executive who previously worked at Tyson; William Kantola, a Koch Foods Inc. executive; Jimmie Lee Little, a former Pilgrim’s sales director; Gary Brian Roberts, a Case Farms employee who had previously worked at Tyson; and Rickie Blake, a former director and manager at George’s Inc.

Each of the defendants faced a single charge of conspiring to restrain trade.

“These defendants, these competitors simply did not compete,” Justice Department lawyer Heather Call told the jury in her closing statement. “They worked together as a united front against their customers. They robbed their customers of competition.”

Shared Information

During both trials, the jurors heard from the government’s star witness, Robert Bryant, a longtime Pilgrim’s Pride employee who’s currently on leave. Bryant testified about an industry-wide agreement to share price and bid information to inflate profits or limit losses, depending on market conditions.

Bryant, who testified under a grant of immunity from prosecution, admitted that he had lied to the FBI “multiple times” on matters unrelated to the price-fixing probe. Another prosecution witness was Tyson sales manager Carl Pepper, who told jurors about coordinating prices among the competitors.

Lawyers for the defendants argued that both men had lied to avoid prison. The defense argued that it’s not illegal simply to share pricing information and that the government can’t prove that the defendants all agreed to participate in a single, overarching conspiracy.

“The government has spent hour after hour, day after day. desperately trying to prove conduct that is perfectly legal,” Richard Kornfeld, a lawyer for Fries argued. “It is perfectly legal to exchange pricing information whether past, current or future prices. It’s not illegal to do so.”

The defense also attacked the prosecution’s evidence intended to link their clients to a price-fixing conspiracy.

“Where are the witnesses?” Penn’s lawyer, Michael Tubach asked jurors in his closing argument. “This is supposed to be a price-fixing case, so where are the witnesses who got on that stand and told you that Jayson Penn fixed prices with anyone?”

The case is U.S. v. Penn, 20-cr-00152, U.S. District Court, District of Colorado (Denver).

