Chicken Salad Chick Announces First Central Illinois Restaurant

- Fast casual concept to open in East Peoria on July 14th with modified grand opening celebrations -

AUBURN, Ala., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it will be expanding in Illinois with its newest restaurant in East Peoria. Following the brand's first-to-market restaurant opening in Edwardsville last year, the new East Peoria location marks Chicken Salad Chick's second restaurant in Illinois and first in the central region. The East Peoria restaurant is located at 412 West Washington Street and will celebrate its grand opening on July 14 by offering free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests. Those awarded will be properly distanced and will receive a designated return time upon arrival to spread out the number of guests at the restaurant throughout the day.

As Illinois continues to reopen, Chicken Salad Chick is closely following state guidelines and will open the East Peoria restaurant at limited capacity with social distancing measures in place. Additionally, all employees will be wearing masks and gloves, as well as practicing proper handwashing and food safety protocol.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with modified giveaways and specials that include:

Tuesday, July 14 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make an in-store purchase and enter for a chance to win free chicken salad for a year.**

– Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make an in-store purchase and enter for a chance to win free chicken salad for a year.** Wednesday, July 15 ­– The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free Chick Special redeemable on the next visit.

The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free Chick Special redeemable on the next visit. Thursday, July 16 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tumbler.

The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tumbler. Friday, July 17 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free scoop of Classic Carol.

The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free scoop of Classic Carol. Saturday, July 18 – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chick cooler.

The East Peoria restaurant is owned and operated by first-time Chicken Salad Chick franchise owner Yonas Hagos of DLH Chicken Salad EP, LLC. More than two decades ago, Hagos and his family fled a Sudan refugee camp and moved to Wheaton, Illinois, where his love for the restaurant industry began. He started working at a fast-food restaurant at the age of 14 and stayed in the foodservice industry until his enlistment in the military after the 9/11 attacks. Hagos completed tours in Germany, Kuwait and Iraq and after nearly losing his life, was awarded a purple heart for his efforts. Upon his return to the U.S., Hagos went on to open seven Dunkin' Donuts locations, one Arby's restaurant, 12 Smoothie King franchises and is now expanding his portfolio to include Chicken Salad Chick. Following his opening in East Peoria, Hagos plans to open an additional location in Bloomington over the next few years.

"Becoming a business owner has been a lifelong dream of mine. In my teenage years, I shoveled driveways, worked in fast-food restaurants, cut grass – anything to make money to support my goal and here I am today, opening my fourth franchise concept," said Yonas Hagos. "Chicken Salad Chick is the perfect addition to my portfolio because the brand combines the fresh, flavorful menu items that guests crave with an inclusive and welcoming ambiance that keeps guests coming back for more. I can't wait to start this next chapter and look forward to introducing Central Illinois to this one-of-a-kind restaurant."

The Chicken Salad Chick concept was established in 2008 by founder, Stacy Brown. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu offers a variety of options suitable for any guest. Under the leadership of CEO Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the company now has more than 160 restaurants currently open in 17 states and remains a standout brand within the fast casual segment.