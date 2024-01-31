Chicken Salad Chick announces opening date, giveaways for new Phenix City location

The owners of Columbus Chicken Salad Chick restaurants plan to open another eatery in Phenix City next week.

Situated in the shopping center across from Aldi, the new Chicken Salad Chick is at 3515 U.S. Highway 431. It opens on Feb. 6, and features a drive-thru.

Franchise owners David Harris, Ken Greene, Rand Jones and Bart Middlebrooks own 10 Chicken Salad Chicks, including the Columbus locations on Airport Road and in Midland. The group owns seven locations in Alabama and Kentucky, according to a news release.

Operator Laney Brittingham, who managed Chicken Salad Chick locations for a decade, will oversee the Phenix City location.

The group announced the upcoming Phenix City restaurant last summer on Facebook after planning to open one in Phenix City for a long time.

“Over the past 11 years of spreading joy, enriching lives and serving others in the Columbus market, our restaurant teams have consistently heard from guests asking us to bring Chicken Salad Chick to Phenix City,” Brittingham said in a news release.

Chicken Salad Chick plans to offer discounts and giveaways for the first week as part of its grand opening celebrations, including free chicken salad for a year for the first 100 guests.

Its hours will run Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Chicken Salad Chick has over 225 restaurants, according to its website. The franchise planned to open 250 more locations in 2023.

“The time is finally here,” Brittingham said. “And we appreciate the support of this fantastic community in helping to make it happen.”