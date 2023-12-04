Chicken Salad Chick Breaks ground in West Side

Dec. 4—Albuquerque's chicken industry appears to be clucking right along.

Chicken Salad Chick announced last week the restaurant broke ground at its first New Mexico location at 10621 Unser NW.

The Southern-inspired chain will employ about 40 to 50 local staff members. The roughly 3,200-square-foot restaurant will have a private dining room that can seat up to 24 guests.

The restaurant expects to open in March.

Chicken Salad Chick, which has locations across the South, Texas and other locations, offers 12 different flavors of chicken salad, like fruity nutty and spicy, served as a scoop or sandwich. Because the Albuquerque location is a New Mexico franchise, the company said it will offer green chile.

"We are excited to bring the Chicken Salad Chick concept to Albuquerque because we know New Mexicans will welcome the craveable flavors and love our fresh, delicious and flavorful chicken salads," owner and operator Jennifer Sanchez said in a prepared statement. "Our construction kick-off last week is an important milestone to introduce Chicken Salad Chick to the community, and we are looking ahead to providing quality ingredients and spreading joy when we open this location in early spring."

The company might find itself in a competitive chicken market.

Raising Cane's has opened its first two locations in the city since May. And the restaurant was recently announced as the first tenant to buy land from the University of New Mexico for a spot on the university's South Campus, where a large entertainment district is planned.