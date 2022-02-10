Chicken Wing Crunch Has Restaurants Scrambling Ahead of Super Bowl

Leslie Patton and Michael Hirtzer
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- There’s a crunch on chicken wings coming ahead of Super Bowl Sunday that has the finger food favorite near all-time high prices for the time of year.Americans are projected to eat massive amounts of the game day snack, about 1.42 billion wings. That’s tied with last year for a record. But this year, there are signs that getting those volumes to consumers is harder and supplies are tighter. Add to that the turmoil that has been dogging U.S. food supply chains, from labor shortfalls to missing ingredients and soaring costs all around.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Restaurants have been scrambling. Some are getting ready to switch to frozen wings in case they run out of fresh. Others are reducing the number of wings that come in an order. In a sign of the times, companies like the one that owns Chili’s are booking their chicken orders into the summer and beyond to lay claim to whatever’s available.

As Tom Super, spokesman for the National Chicken Council, likes to point out: chickens unfortunately only have two wings.

“We’re definitely seeing this upward movement on the price of things. That’s on chicken and chicken wings,” Andy Wiederhorn, Chief Executive Officer of FAT Brands Inc., which owns Twin Peaks and Native Grill & Wings, said in an interview.

Wings in January were the priciest for the time of year in government data that goes back to 2010, before easing below last year’s record prices. Currently, they’re $2.61 a pound wholesale, which compares to a five-year average price of around $1.76 before the pandemic.

Popularity Contest

An unprecedented surge in chicken popularity is at the root of wing inflation. Nearly all types of restaurants have seen a drop in locations over the past four years except one, called “Southern,” and that’s because that category includes fried chicken joints like KFC, Popeyes, Bojangles and Raising Cane’s. Those types of restaurants have expanded 18%, compared with an 8% drop overall, according to industry researcher Datassential.

Still, there will be wings this weekend. That’s no accident. Poultry producers have been sending more birds to be cut up for parts instead of selling whole chickens, Super said, so there are more to go around.

There are also signs that wings at grocery stores are getting too expensive for some shoppers, which would cushion supplies. Grocers are devoting more space in refrigerators to thighs and tenders because consumers are looking for better bargains than wings, said Mark Jordan, senior livestock and poultry economist at LEAP Market Analytics in Jonesboro, Arkansas. At a store near him, the hot bar “has pretty much been deactivated” due to pricey wings, he said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture sees chicken output edging up 1.3% in 2022. Pilgrim’s Pride, the second biggest producer which reported earnings Wednesday, said that’s not enough given demand.

On Super Bowl weekend, there will be constraints on wing mania. For example, football fans ordering from Domino’s Pizza Inc. may notice just eight boneless wings per order versus 10 previously.

The cut’s an effort to “recognize some of these costs that we’re incurring,” said CEO Richard Allison.

(Updates price in sixth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • What's up with wings? Pocono purveyors have your back for Super Bowl Sunday

    Monroe County's hottest wing spots have got their customers covered for Super Bowl Sunday— as long as their orders are in ahead of time, that is.

  • Wall Street loses ground after hot inflation data

    U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, with Big Tech leading the declines after stronger-than-expected consumer prices data raised fears the Federal Reserve will act aggressively to counter inflation. The Labor Department data showed consumer prices leapt 7.5% in January on a year-over-year basis, topping economists' estimates of 7.3%, leading to the biggest annual increase in inflation in 40 years. Traders are now betting the Fed will begin raising rates at its March meeting, with money markets pointing to 50% odds of a half point increase next month, from 30% before the release of the data.

  • Hedge Funds and Private Equity Firms Face SEC Demand to Disclose Fees and Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Private equity firms and hedge funds are facing increasing pressure to be more transparent as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission pushes them to provide expansive disclosures on fees and expenses.Most Read from BloombergPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Musk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarThe Housing

  • Super Bowl 2022 odds, point spread, money line, over/under for Bengals vs. Rams

    The Los Angeles Rams are favored to beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56 at SoFI Stadium, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

  • Super Bowl 2022: Soaring COVID-era ad spots a 'sign of the times' for brands

    Super Bowl LVI ads, which cost at least $7 million for a 30-second spot, are sold out of every in-game unit across platforms.

  • Slow computer? Here are 6 genius tips to speed it up — right now!

    Got a slow computer? Here are seven ways to tidy up your computer and get back up to speed.

  • These Cute Floral Dresses Will Put a Little Spring in Your Step

    Put a spring in your step with the best floral dresses! Ree Drummond is almost as famous for the beautiful floral blouses she wears as she is for her cowboy-approved recipes. No wonder floral patterns show up all over her Pioneer Woman clothing line and in her newly opened Pioneer Woman Collection store in Pawhuska, Oklahoma.

  • What is everybody eating on Super Bowl Sunday? High Desert fans share favorite snacks

    On Super Bowl Sunday, High Desert foodies are expected to devour a mountain of jalapeño poppers, pizza, wings, sandwiches and other delicacies.

  • 3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy in February

    The market's recent sell-off of technology and high-growth companies has created a great buying opportunity for bold and patient investors. Here are three top AI stocks building moats around their algorithms and whose stocks are attractively priced today. Technology can change at a blistering pace, and nobody can know for sure that the winners of today will still hold their crown tomorrow, a year from now, or a decade from now.

  • Deliveroo Partners With Waitrose for 10-Minute Hummus Delivery

    (Bloomberg) -- Deliveroo Plc is partnering with upmarket grocer Waitrose to deliver groceries such as organic hummus, fresh sourdough bread and Belgian butter waffles, in as little as 10 minutes.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecas

  • Morgan Stanley Veteran Sharma Joins Fleming’s Rockefeller

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Morgan Stanley executive Ruchir Sharma is joining Rockefeller Capital Management as the wealth adviser expands its services to the world’s super-rich.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecast GainSharma, previousl

  • Joe Burrow Has Cincinnati Bengals Fans Drooling Over King Cake

    The former LSU star is credited for bringing the Bayou to the Bengals.

  • Tony Khan files to run for Congress

    Tony Khan eventually will be running the Jaguars, unless his father, Shad, decides to cash out and move on from owning and operating an NFL team. In recent years, Tony Khan has focused most of his professional efforts on the family’s wrestling operation, AEW. Now, he’s interested in another industry featuring over-the-top personalities, implausible storylines, [more]

  • Super Bowl betting: All the first TD scorers for the Rams and Bengals this season

    Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr. have scored the Rams' first touchdown in five of their last eight games.

  • Mexican Figure Skater Donovan Carrillo Just Made History at the Olympics

    What a moment for 22-year-old Donovan Carrillo and for his home country of Mexico. 🇲🇽He is the first figure skater from Mexico to make it to the free skate at the Olympic Games.

  • Farrell records hat trick, U.S. routs China 8-0 at Olympics

    Don’t look now, but the young United States hockey team might be fun to watch at the Olympics. Sean Farrell had a hat trick and delivered one of the team's two no-look assists as the Americans routed China 8-0 Thursday night in the host country's Olympic men's hockey debut. Farrell delivered his behind-the-back pass from behind the net to Noah Cates and also scored the fourth, fifth and eighth U.S. goals.

  • Lumber Surges Anew as Supplies Shrink Ahead of Building Season

    (Bloomberg) -- Lumber is on a tear again, bringing back the specter of increasing construction costs. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Lumber futures have recouped recent losses and risen by the exchange maximum of $45 for

  • Didi Shares Climb as Tencent Boosts Stake in Chinese Ride-Hailing Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Didi Global Inc. shares got a shot in the arm after one of its largest shareholders increased its stake in the company.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecast GainShares of the Chinese ride-hailing firm rose as much as

  • Why the Fed probably won't hike rates by 50 basis points, according to an economist

    MKM Partners Chief Economist and Macro Strategist Michael Darda joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, U.S. inflation, market expectations, and Fed policy.

  • Cowboys News: The Ezekiel Elliott dilemma, Jerry’s Super Bowl jackpot, what Aikman saw in Matthew Stafford

    Would cutting the two-time rushing king actually be best for the Cowboys? Also, how Jerry Jones is cashing in during L.A.'s Super Bowl. | From @ToddBrock24f7