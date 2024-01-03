Chickens and rabbits won't be grown in Orrville; City Council officially nixes the idea

The heated debate over an Orrville City Council ordinance permitting the raising of chickens and rabbits within city limits came to a close with a narrow 4-3 vote against the proposal after its third reading.

Last summer, former Councilman John Lorson introduced the ordinance in response to citizen requests for a change. Andrew Riedel, a resident, spoke passionately about the potential benefits of raising rabbits and chickens for personal consumption during a November meeting.

However, several citizens voiced objection during a public hearing and over 60 citizens signed a petition to oppose the change.

Lorson, returning to the council as a citizen Monday, argued in favor of the ordinance, highlighting the personal liberty of citizens to raise their own food.

“It seems appropriate to allow people the opportunity to raise their own food in their own backyard, I can't think of anything that speaks personal liberty,” Lorson said.

He added the current ordinances allow citizens to have two pot bellied pigs up to 65 pounds. Similarly, citizens are allowed to keep bees unless they create a nuisance.

In 15 years as zoning inspector he 'never chased down a chicken one time'

The proposed ordinance sought to grant citizens the right to maintain up to six chickens and/or rabbits in fully pendant enclosures at all times.

Lorson, drawing on his 15-year experience as the zoning inspector for Orrville, argued for the practicality of such a law.

“This is a reasonable law,” Lorson said. “ I have spent 15 years as the zoning inspector for Orrville, I never chased down a chicken one time, and that ordinance was on the book the whole time,” he said.

Although Councilman Kyle Shanklin supported the ordinance, he vote against it. His decision came after citizens showed opposition.

“I took on council to be a voice for the people,” Shanklin said after the meeting.

The other reason is because the legislation changed from having a combination of six chickens or rabbits to six chicken and/or rabbits.

Councilwoman Beverly Squirrell expressed reservations, recounting an incident with a loose chicken on her front porch.

“I think that as a citizen and living where I am, that kind of concerned me a little bit,” she said.

Council members are sworn in by Cheryl Kirkbride, law director, at Monday's meeting. Taking the oath are Beverly Squirrell, Patty Carr, Kyle Shanklin, Rees H. Davies, Jason Lax and CJ Handwerk.

Takes issue on who could, who couldn't talk at previous meeting

Lorson raised another point about refusing to hear different opinions from non-Orrville citizens.

In the previous meeting, the council voted 5-2 to allow representatives from the Wayne County 4-H Rabbit and Poultry Action Committee to speak during the public hearing.

Although the representatives were allowed to speak as experts on the subject, Lorson criticized the rejection of opposing views, calling it an attempt to silence public discourse.

“I saw a movement to try to silence public comment during a public forum, the very first thing that you swore to was to honor the constitution of the United States,” Lorson said.

In response, City Council President Paul Vance said the exclusion was not intentional.

“I think it was simply a true heartfelt sentiment that a public hearing should be addressed by people who live and would be impacted by that,” Vance said.

He noted that after the meeting he sought more clarification and found the public hearing is mandated by state statute in Ohio and is not restricted to citizens of the community.

Other city business:

Mayor Matt Plybon welcomed new council members Jason Lax and Rees Davies.

The Service Department initiated a Christmas tree collection for composting through Jan. 12. Citizens can dispose of trees by leaving them at their doors without bags, decorations or ornaments.

Officer Cory Seiler will be sworn in as Orrville Police chief at Friday in council chambers.

The next meeting is at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 16, at City Hall.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Chickens rabbits in Orrville: Here's City Council's final decision