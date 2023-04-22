Chickens reported missing from two farms in Hartland

Apr. 21—GASPORT — Kimberly Simmeth thinks she has had it better than most. For the past five years, she's been living her country dream at Winging It Farms off Hartland Road. But this week her world was shaken.

Simmeth raises chickens for eggs and meat. She cares for them, and in times of struggle — like the present, as she's still recovering from a three-month-old back injury and her income has been limited — she really depends on her farm animals to get her through.

That's why, as a single woman on her own, Simmeth is a bit shaken up.

"Over 50 chicks disappeared from my property, yesterday," Simmeth posted to Facebook on Wednesday. "I fed them before going to work and now they're gone without a trace."

The Union-Sun & Journal caught up with Simmeth on Friday via social media. She said she was too anxious to talk on the phone, but was OK communicating on Facebook Messenger.

"Understand that my juvenile birds were taken from within my gated property and in my barn," she wrote, adding that she ruled out wildlife such as a fox as the culprit, because there was no sign of blood or struggle. The missing chicks include five egg layers.

Simmeth's chicks went missing within days of a so-called "right to rescue summit" in North Tonawanda, featuring embattled Asha's Farm Sanctuary operator Tracy Murphy and her attorney, animal rights activist Wayne Hsiung. Hsiung advised summit attendees what's legal and not legal in New York state when it comes to rescuing farm animals, counseling, "it is not illegal to help animals who are suffering."

Simmeth's own reaction to the summit, which she posted on Facebook, was, "It sounds like an excuse to steal livestock."

On Tuesday, the day Simmeth says her chicks disappeared, Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti issued a press release in response to reported "suspicious activity" at two farms in the Newfane area, linking that activity with animal activists and stating "any illegal action taken by these individuals will be treated as criminal activity. The entering of private property, entering of buildings or stealing of livestock is a crime."

Story continues

Simmeth reported her loss to police on Wednesday. New York State Police took the call. No information about Simmeth's case could be obtained from State Police on Friday.

The sheriff's office is now investigating the reported theft of 11 chickens from another farm in the town of Hartland, Filicetti told the Union-Sun & Journal late Friday.

"If you take the animals out of it, it's trespassing and it's unsettling and unnerving," Filicetti said. "I just want it to stop."

Simmeth said she's struggling to feel safe again, and she wants people to know that what happened to her could happen to anyone.

"Realize, property trespass was involved, and that spooks me. I just want people to be aware this is happening, and happening to people without cameras."