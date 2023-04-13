Chickerell solar farm plan in conservation area scrapped

Statera Energy said it dropped the plan after feedback from the community

An energy firm has abandoned plans for a 1,400-acre (570-hectare) solar farm within and next to a conservation area.

More than a third of the 300MW farm at Chickerell, Dorset, would have been within an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Energy firm Statera said it had dropped the scheme after feedback from the local community.

It said it still intended to apply to build an energy storage plant close to Chickerell Substation.

West Dorset MP Chris Loder said the solar farm was "an appalling use of greenbelt farmland"

The firm said: "Statera held public exhibitions in early December to garner views from the public and particularly the Dorset Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) team on the impacts and benefits...

"After extensive engagement with the local community, we have listened and have decided to drop the promotion of a large-scale solar project at this location."

Dorset West MP Chris Loder previously described the solar farm as "an appalling use of greenbelt farmland" while the Campaign to Protect Rural England in Dorset said it was a "huge solar monstrosity".

Statera Energy previously said the project was "relatively small" in national terms.

At the time, director Andrew Troup said: "If we can't do a modest project like this on poor-quality land, with the highest irradiance, pretty much, in the country, you're going to struggle everywhere."

