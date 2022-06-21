The Chicks' Mid-Concert Cancellation Turns Into Something Bigger

The Chicks ended their concert prematurely in an Indianapolis suburb on Sunday and later canceled two other shows for what the group said were “doctor’s orders for vocal rest.”

The country music band played for about 30 minutes at Noblesville’s Ruoff Music Center in Indiana before departing the stage.

“Indianapolis, we are so sorry we could not give you the show you deserved OR the show we wanted to give you,” the band, formerly the Dixie Chicks, wrote on Instagram. “We will be back Indianapolis!! Hold onto your tickets.”

Natalie Maines of The Chicks performs on June 17 in Manchester, Tennessee — days before she appeared to be in vocal distress at a concert in the Indianapolis area. (Photo: Josh Brasted via Getty Images)

Fans in attendance noted singer Natalie Maines appeared in vocal distress during the performance, Billboard reported. In a spectator’s video, the throat-clearing Maines told the crowd: “You all will get tickets, I promise. I just can’t … we’ll try one more song. Waiting for this shot to kick in … not a shot of alcohol, a shot of steroids.”

A message on Instagram later confirmed that postponements would extend to future shows as well.

The band — comprised of Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer — said Monday they “are forced to postpone” some other Midwest dates on their tour, citing “doctor’s orders for vocal rest.”

The post included rescheduled dates.

The Dixie Chicks won more than a dozen Grammy awards before they rebranded as The Chicks in 2020.

The group dropped Dixie from its name because of the word’s association with the Confederacy and slavery. The trio released the single “March March” at the time, encouraging civil rights protests after the police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man.

