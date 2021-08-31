Chico man pleads guilty to felony domestic violence

Aug. 30—A Chico man pleaded guilty on Friday to felony domestic violence and misdemeanor driving under the influence after being charged for allegedly hitting his wife with his car in July 2020.

On July 6, 2020, law enforcement responded to Highway 65 near Forty Mile Road for an injured woman in the roadway. She was taken by ambulance to the hospital for serious injuries to her legs. Her husband, Travis Norton, was at the scene with his vehicle, which had damage consistent with a collision. An investigation determined that Norton and his wife were in a domestic dispute prior to her being struck and that Norton had been under the influence, according to Appeal archives.

The Yuba County District Attorney's Office charged Norton with assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting corporal injury, DUI causing injury, and DUI.

On Friday, Norton entered into a plea agreement with the DA's office. Deputy District Attorney Ashley Tuft said Norton's sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 27, 2023, to give Norton time to complete a 52-week batterer's treatment program.

"If he successfully does all of this within the time frame, his felony domestic violence conviction will be reduced to a misdemeanor and he will be sentenced, receiving no more custodial time and being placed on probation," Tuft said in an email. "If he fails, his felony remains a felony and he faces up to four years in state prison."

Tuft said Norton's only criminal history was from about 10 years ago and he has had no issues with law enforcement in the year the case has been pending.

"Also, his wife is the victim, and she came into court at a preliminary hearing and claimed it was another car that struck her," Tuft said. "While her testimony was not credible, it shows that the victim does not want prosecution and I am required to consider the wishes of the victim in plea negotiations."

Norton's trial was scheduled to begin today, but Tuft said she did not believe Norton would have been sentenced to prison even if found guilty at trial. Norton must obey all laws and not strike or batter his wife during the next 18 months and while on three years of probation once he successfully completes the program.

"By structuring the deal the way we did, we incentivized prompt completion of the education program (batterer's treatment)," Tuft said. "We are hopeful that this deal provides the wakeup call, the education, and the motivation to prevent such behavior in the future."

Norton posted bail in July 2020 and has been out of custody ever since.