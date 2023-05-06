Chico Police investigating mass shooting that killed teenager, injured 5 others

CHICO – At least one person was killed and five others were wounded during a shooting early Saturday morning in Chico.

The Chico Police Department responded to the 1000 block of Columbus Avenue where they say “six victims were affected,” according to a report by Action News 24.

A 17-year-old female died in the shooting, police officials said in a press conference early Saturday. Several other shooting victims were taken to area hospitals. There has been an arrest in the case.

This is a developing story. The Record Searchlight will keep you updated with new information as the case develops.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Chico Police investigating mass shooting that killed at least 1