Chico State employee arrested for allegedly urging Asians to ‘shoot white and Black people’

An employee at California State University, Chico, was arrested for allegedly encouraging Asians to “shoot white and black people.”

Kerry Jer Thao, 33, was arrested on May 26 for writing violent and threatening statements on YouTube videos.

Thao is a recent graduate from the university and worked as its lead custodian before being placed on permanent administrative leave.

The university was informed by the FBI of Thao’s comments left under videos relating to the recent shootings at a Taiwanese church in Orange County, California, a supermarket in Buffalo, New York and at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

“While no specific threat was made against the University or any member of the campus community, the language was disturbing and required immediate action,” the university stated in a news release.

“Asians need to commit as much mass shootings as possible, this country has turned its back on you, label you a diseased, humiliated and murder you,” Thao reportedly wrote. “You can’t even walk in your own home. The time is now, Asian people.”

“The heavy Asian assault squad is ready to sacrifice itself for America's betrayal,” he added. “There will be blood. Make America pay, Asian people. Stop being a target and start hunting.”

Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey said that officers have seized three handguns and four rifles from Thao’s home. His firearms were all obtained legally.

The 33-year-old was charged with making violent threats online and was denied bail at a Butte County courtroom on Tuesday. He faces possible hate crime charges, which could lead up to a $1,000 fine and one year in prison.

The judge has delayed the entry of the plea until Thao’s next court appearance on Thursday.

The public university in Chico is currently working with the police to ensure the safety of their campus.

Featured Image via California State University, Chico

