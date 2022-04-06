Chicopee school superintendent accused of threatening candidate for police chief, lying to feds

The superintendent of schools in Chicopee has been charged in federal court in connection with threatening messages sent to a candidate for police chief in that city.

Lynn Clark, 51, of Belchertown, is facing one count of making false statements, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

Federal authorities said Clark sent about 99 threatening messages to a candidate for chief of police. The messages started in November 2021, after that candidate applied for the role, the U.S. Attorney said.

Investigators said the messages were intended to force the candidate to withdraw their application. The application was ultimately withdrawn, delaying the city’s selection process.

The messages were reported to law enforcement on Dec. 3, 2021. Investigators found they were sent from fictitious phone numbers purchased through a mobile app.

Federal authorities said Clark denied sending the messages on several occasions and cast suspicion on other people. She suggested they could have been sent by other city employees, the candidate’s colleagues or a member of her own family, the U.S. Attorney said.

Clark later admitted to sending the messages, the U.S. Attorney said.

Clark will make an initial appearance in federal court in Springfield on Wednesday.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW