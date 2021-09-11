Is Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Potentially Undervalued?

Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$6.97 and falling to the lows of US$4.62. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Chico's FAS' current trading price of US$4.62 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Chico's FAS’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Chico's FAS worth?

Great news for investors – Chico's FAS is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $6.53, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Chico's FAS’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Chico's FAS generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Chico's FAS' revenue growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming year, indicating a solid future ahead. Unless expenses grow at the same level, or higher, this top-line growth should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since CHS is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CHS for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy CHS. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Chico's FAS and we think they deserve your attention.

