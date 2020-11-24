Chico's FAS, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results

FORT MYERS, Fla., Nov. 24, 2020

  • Sales grew 14.8% and gross margin expanded 740 basis points from second quarter

  • Soma's 67% digital sales increase led Company's year-over-year double-digit digital sales growth for the quarter

  • Significantly enhanced financial liquidity and flexibility with amended and extended $300 million credit facility; ended quarter with $145.2 million in cash and cash equivalents

  • Achieved $65.0 million in rent abatement and reduction commitments as part of comprehensive lease portfolio review

Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) (the "Company" or "Chico's FAS") today announced its financial results for the fiscal 2020 third quarter ended October 31, 2020 (the "third quarter").

Molly Langenstein, Chief Executive Officer and President, Chico's FAS said: "Eighteen months ago, we prioritized digital as the primary growth engine for all three of our brands, making major strategic shifts and investments to pivot us to a digital-first company. In March of this year, as our business became 100% digital overnight, we accelerated that transformation through innovation and state-of-the art technology enhancements. Even with our stores now reopened, we continue to generate year-over-year double-digit digital sales increases. As a digital-first company, we believe we are competitively positioned to accelerate growth and gain market share in 2021 and beyond."

"We are pleased that we achieved another quarter of sequential performance improvement, with total sales increasing by 14.8%, driven by strong digital performance and a rebound in store sales, and gross margin rate rising more than 700 basis points," Langenstein added.

Langenstein also noted, "During the third quarter, we significantly enhanced our financial liquidity and flexibility with the $300 million credit facility and commitments for $65 million in rent abatements and reductions. We are also on track to realize SG&A expense savings of 23% compared to our original plan for the year. All of these actions have created a solid financial foundation for Chico's FAS that we believe has positioned us to emerge a stronger company. I remain optimistic about the future of Chico's FAS."

Business Highlights

Recent highlights include:

  • Chico's FAS continued its evolution to a digital-first company, fast tracking several investments in innovative digital technology, leading to higher customer engagement and improved sales.

  • For the third quarter, total sales improved 14.8% from the thirteen weeks ended August 1, 2020 (the "second quarter"), driven by robust digital performance and rebounding store revenues.

  • Third quarter digital sales grew by double digits for the second quarter in a row. Year-over-year digital sales grew in all three brands, and Soma led the way with 67% growth compared to the thirteen weeks ended November 2, 2019 ("last year's third quarter").

  • Soma achieved a 10.5% total comparable sales growth for the third quarter compared to last year's third quarter.

  • Total third quarter gross margin rate was up 740 basis points compared to the second quarter, reflecting a higher percentage of full-price selling on leaner inventory, reduced inventory write-offs and leverage of fixed occupancy costs.

  • In October, the Company meaningfully enhanced its liquidity and financial flexibility by amending and extending its credit facility for $300.0 million, which matures in October 2025. The Company's balance sheet remains strong with $145.2 million in cash and cash equivalents at quarter end.

  • The Company achieved commitments of $65.0 million to date in rent abatements and reductions resulting from its comprehensive real estate and lease portfolio review. On a cash basis, management expects approximately $44.0 million of this amount will be realized in fiscal 2020, with the balance realized primarily in fiscal 2021. For income statement purposes, these rent abatements and reductions will be recognized pro rata over the remaining lease terms.

  • The Company continued the process of streamlining and refining its organizational structure, materially reducing its expense base to appropriately support its business needs. Excluding rent, management has identified approximately $235.0 million, or 23%, in annual expense savings compared to the original fiscal 2020 plan. The Company expects certain of these cost savings initiatives will benefit future years and reflect a cultural shift in how the business is managed.

Overview of Financial Results

For the thirteen weeks ended October 31, 2020 (the "third quarter"), the Company reported a net loss of $55.9 million, or $0.48 loss per diluted share. The third quarter net loss includes the after-tax impact of impairment charges of $6.3 million, or $0.06 per share. For last year's third quarter, the net loss was $8.1 million, or $0.07 loss per diluted share. Last year's third quarter net loss includes after-tax accelerated depreciation charges of $1.5 million, or $0.01 per share and the after-tax impact of severance and other related net charges (collectively, "Severance Charges") of $2.1 million, or $0.02 per share.

For the thirty-nine weeks ended October 31, 2020, the Company reported a net loss of $281.0 million, or $2.43 loss per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $8.4 million, or $0.07 loss per diluted share, for the thirty-nine weeks ended November 2, 2019. The net loss for the thirty-nine weeks ended October 31, 2020 includes the after-tax impact of goodwill impairment charges of $72.9 million, or $0.63 per share; impairments on other indefinite-lived intangible assets of $24.6 million, or $0.21 per share; inventory write-offs of $34.1 million, or $0.29 per share; long-lived store asset impairments of $13.9 million, or $0.12 per share; impairment on right of use assets of $1.8 million, or $0.02 per share; and impairment on other long-lived assets of $6.3 million, or $0.06 per share. These charges represent $197.9 million of the pre-tax net loss and $153.7 million of the after-tax loss, or $1.33 per share, for the thirty-nine weeks ended October 31, 2020. The net loss for the thirty-nine weeks ended November 2, 2019 includes after-tax accelerated depreciation charges of $7.2 million, or $0.06 per share, and Severance Charges of $2.1 million, or $0.02 per share.

Results for the thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ended October 31, 2020 include after-tax charges related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic (the "pandemic") totaling $6.3 million, or $0.06 per share, and $153.7 million, or $1.33 per share, respectively, as detailed in the tables below.

Summary of Significant Charges (1)




Thirteen Weeks Ended


October 31, 2020


Amount, pre-tax


% of Net Sales


Amount, after-tax


Per share impact


(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Selling, general and administrative expenses:








Other long-lived asset impairment (2)

$

8,383



2.4

%


$

6,303



$

0.06


Total charges impacting selling, general
and administrative expenses

$

8,383



2.4

%


$

6,303



$

0.06




(1)

Includes only significant charges related to the pandemic. Less significant charges that may have been incurred are not reflected in the table above.

(2)

Includes impairment on capitalized implementation costs related to our cloud computing arrangements and other technology-related assets.

Summary of Significant Charges (1)




Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended


October 31, 2020


Amount, pre-tax (2)


% of Net Sales


Amount, after-tax


Per share impact


(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Gross margin:








Inventory write-offs

$

55,357



5.9

%


$

34,107



$

0.29


Long-lived store asset impairment (2)

18,493



2.0



13,905



0.12


Right of use asset impairment

2,442



0.3



1,836



0.02


Total significant charges impacting gross margin

76,292



8.2



49,848



0.43


Selling, general and administrative expenses:








Other long-lived asset impairment (3)

8,383



0.9



6,303



0.06


Total charges impacting selling, general
and administrative expenses

8,383



0.9



6,303



0.06


Goodwill and intangible impairment:








Goodwill impairment

80,414



8.6



72,900



0.63


Indefinite-lived asset impairment

32,766



3.5



24,637



0.21


Total goodwill and intangible impairment
charges

113,180



12.1



97,537



0.84


Total significant charges

$

197,855



21.2

%


$

153,688



$

1.33




(1)

Includes only significant charges related to the pandemic. Less significant charges that may have been incurred are not reflected in the table above.

(2)

Primarily includes impairment on leasehold improvements at certain underperforming stores.

(3)

Includes impairment on capitalized implementation costs related to our cloud computing arrangements and other technology-related assets.

Net Sales

For the third quarter, net sales were $351.4 million, an improvement of 14.8% from the second quarter, reflecting robust digital performance and rebounding store revenues. Sales decreased approximately 27.5% from last year's third quarter, reflecting a decline in store sales as well as the impact of 63 net permanent store closures since last year's third quarter, partially offset by double-digit growth in digital sales.

Comparable Sales (1)



Thirteen Weeks Ended



October 31, 2020


November 2, 2019

Chico's


(32.3)

%


(3.6)

%

White House Black Market


(28.7)



(5.7)


Soma


10.5



11.3


Total Company


(24.1)



(2.2)




(1)

The Company is not providing comparable sales figures for the thirty-nine weeks ended October 31, 2020 as it is not a meaningful measure due to the significant impact of store closures during the first half of fiscal 2020 as a result of the pandemic.

Gross Margin

For the third quarter, gross margin was $77.2 million, or 22.0% of net sales, up 740 basis points from the second quarter. Gross margin in last year's third quarter was $171.0 million, or 35.3% of net sales. The third quarter year-over-year decrease in gross margin rate primarily reflects deleverage of fixed occupancy costs as well as lower maintained margin in the third quarter. Lower maintained margin in part reflects the impact of our Semi-Annual Sale which was extended an additional week due to the timing of Labor Day this year.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

For the third quarter, SG&A expenses were $153.1 million, or 43.6% of net sales, compared to $180.6 million, or 37.3% of net sales, for last year's third quarter. The $27.5 million decrease in SG&A expenses reflects the Company's ongoing expense reduction initiatives to align its cost structure with sales, partially offset by the impact of pre-tax impairment charges of $8.4 million, or 2.4% of net sales, related to other long-lived assets.

Income Taxes

For the third quarter, the effective tax rate was 26.9% compared to 14.7% for last year's third quarter. The 26.9% effective tax rate includes the annual benefit of the fiscal 2020 pre-tax loss due to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security ("CARES") Act, which is slightly offset by the impact of nondeductible book goodwill impairment charges. The 14.7% effective tax rate for last year's third quarter was primarily the result of an income tax benefit on that third quarter's operating loss, offset by an unfavorable fiscal 2018 provision-to-return adjustment, and a valuation allowance on certain deferred tax assets for charitable contributions with limitations.

Cash, Marketable Securities and Debt

At the end of the third quarter, cash and marketable securities totaled $145.2 million. Debt at the end of the third quarter totaled $149.0 million, remaining unchanged from the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

Inventories

At the end of the third quarter, inventories totaled $256.5 million compared to $277.5 million at the end of last year's third quarter. This $20.9 million, or 7.5%, decrease reflects inventory and assortments better aligned to consumer demand.

Fiscal 2020 Fourth-Quarter Outlook

Given the ongoing market disruption caused by the pandemic and related uncertainty on timing and extent of the market recovery, the Company is not providing fiscal 2020 fourth-quarter guidance at this time.

Chico's FAS, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)



Thirteen Weeks Ended


Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended


October 31, 2020


November 2, 2019


October 31, 2020


November 2, 2019


Amount


% of
Sales


Amount


% of
Sales


Amount


% of
Sales


Amount


% of
Sales

Net Sales:
















Chico's

$

163,847



46.6

%


$

249,973



51.5

%


$

434,868



46.4

%


$

795,599



52.6

%

White House Black Market

104,024



29.6



154,941



32.0



270,197



28.8



455,695



30.2


Soma

83,545



23.8



79,792



16.5



232,789



24.8



259,496



17.2


Total Net Sales

351,416



100.0



484,706



100.0



937,854



100.0



1,510,790



100.0


Cost of goods sold

274,252



78.0



313,668



64.7



827,019



88.2



980,299



64.9


Gross Margin

77,164



22.0



171,038



35.3



110,835



11.8



530,491



35.1


Selling, general and administrative
expenses

153,096



43.6



180,586



37.3



390,571



41.6



536,977



35.5


Goodwill and intangible impairment



0.0





0.0



113,180



12.1





0.0


Loss from Operations

(75,932)



(21.6)



(9,548)



(2.0)



(392,916)



(41.9)



(6,486)



(0.4)


Interest (expense) income, net

(536)



(0.2)



25



0.0



(1,387)



(0.1)



79



0.0


Loss before Income Taxes

(76,468)



(21.8)



(9,523)



(2.0)



(394,303)



(42.0)



(6,407)



(0.4)


Income tax (benefit) provision

(20,600)



(5.9)



(1,400)



(0.3)



(113,300)



(12.0)



2,000



0.2


Net Loss

$

(55,868)



(15.9)

%


$

(8,123)



(1.7)

%


$

(281,003)



(30.0)

%


$

(8,407)



(0.6)

%

Per Share Data:
















Net loss per common share - basic

$

(0.48)





$

(0.07)





$

(2.43)





$

(0.07)




Net loss per common and common
equivalent share – diluted

$

(0.48)





$

(0.07)





$

(2.43)





$

(0.07)




Weighted average common shares
outstanding – basic

116,174





114,997





115,887





114,744




Weighted average common and
common equivalent shares outstanding
– diluted

116,174





114,997





115,887





114,744




Dividends declared per share

$





$





$

0.0900





$

0.2625




Chico's FAS, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)



October 31, 2020


February 1, 2020


November 2, 2019

ASSETS






Current Assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

$

126,497



$

63,972



$

70,188


Marketable securities, at fair value

18,667



63,893



57,253


Inventories

256,542



246,737



277,473


Prepaid expenses and other current assets

36,766



41,069



44,722


Income taxes receivable

56,774



7,131



8,876


Total Current Assets

495,246



422,802



458,512


Property and Equipment, net

256,715



315,382



323,591


Right of Use Assets

582,074



648,397



664,052


Other Assets:






Goodwill

16,360



96,774



96,774


Other intangible assets, net

6,164



38,930



38,930


Other assets, net

37,839



20,374



18,511


Total Other Assets

60,363



156,078



154,215



$

1,394,398



$

1,542,659



$

1,600,370








LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY






Current Liabilities:






Accounts payable

$

147,354



$

134,204



$

151,664


Current lease liabilities

208,351



157,043



155,403


Other current and deferred liabilities

123,474



114,498



112,456


Total Current Liabilities

479,179



405,745



419,523


Noncurrent Liabilities:






Long-term debt

149,000



42,500



46,250


Long-term lease liabilities

509,118



555,922



578,971


Other noncurrent and deferred liabilities

14,284



8,188



8,512


Deferred taxes

52



212



3,999


Total Noncurrent Liabilities

672,454



606,822



637,732


Commitments and Contingencies






Shareholders' Equity:






Preferred stock






Common stock

1,199



1,184



1,186


Additional paid-in capital

496,993



492,129



490,281


Treasury stock, at cost

(494,395)



(494,395)



(494,395)


Retained earnings

238,877



531,602



546,461


Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss)

91



(428)



(418)


Total Shareholders' Equity

242,765



530,092



543,115



$

1,394,398



$

1,542,659



$

1,600,370


Chico's FAS, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statements

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)



Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended


October 31, 2020


November 2, 2019

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:




Net loss

$

(281,003)



$

(8,407)


Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:




Goodwill and intangible impairment

113,180




Inventory write-offs

59,687



7,035


Depreciation and amortization

48,536



67,876


Non-cash lease expense

163,072



160,363


Exit of frontline Canada operations

498




Right of use asset impairment

3,236




Loss on disposal and impairment of property and equipment, net

27,554



225


Deferred tax benefit

(18,409)



(778)


Share-based compensation expense

5,600



5,353


Changes in assets and liabilities:




Inventories

(71,004)



(49,290)


Prepaid expenses and other assets

(2,704)



(13,899)


Income tax receivable

(49,643)



3,038


Accounts payable

12,923



8,261


Accrued and other liabilities

19,097



(2,600)


Lease liability

(94,500)



(169,970)


Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(63,880)



7,207


Cash Flows from Investing Activities:




Purchases of marketable securities

(5,351)



(35,020)


Proceeds from sale of marketable securities

50,500



39,967


Purchases of property and equipment

(9,537)



(22,126)


Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

35,612



(17,179)


Cash Flows from Financing Activities:




Proceeds from borrowings

255,500




Payments on borrowings

(149,000)



(11,250)


Payments of debt issuance costs

(4,279)




Proceeds from issuance of common stock

412



1,088


Dividends paid

(10,701)



(30,992)


Payments of tax withholdings related to share-based awards

(1,133)



(2,549)


Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

90,799



(43,703)


Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(6)



(265)


Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

62,525



(53,940)


Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of period

63,972



124,128


Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of period

$

126,497



$

70,188


Supplemental Detail on Net Loss Per Common Share Calculation

In accordance with accounting guidance, unvested share-based payment awards that include non-forfeitable rights to dividends, whether paid or unpaid, are considered participating securities. As a result, such awards are required to be included in the calculation of loss per common share pursuant to the "two-class" method. For the Company, participating securities are comprised entirely of unvested restricted stock awards granted prior to fiscal 2020 and performance-based restricted stock units ("PSUs") that have met their relevant performance criteria.

Net loss per share is determined using the two-class method when it is more dilutive than the treasury stock method. Basic net loss per share is computed by dividing net loss available to common shareholders by the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding during the period, including participating securities. Diluted net loss per share reflects the dilutive effect of potential common shares from non-participating securities such as restricted stock awards granted after fiscal 2019, stock options, PSUs and restricted stock units. For the thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ended October 31, 2020 and November 2, 2019, potential common shares were excluded from the computation of diluted loss per share to the extent they were antidilutive.

The following unaudited table sets forth the computation of net loss per basic and diluted share shown on the face of the accompanying condensed consolidated statements of loss (in thousands, except per share amounts):



Thirteen Weeks Ended


Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended



October 31, 2020


November 2, 2019


October 31, 2020


November 2, 2019

Numerator









Net loss


$

(55,868)



$

(8,123)



$

(281,003)



$

(8,407)


Net income and dividends declared allocated to
participating securities






(173)




Net loss available to common shareholders


$

(55,868)



$

(8,123)



$

(281,176)



$

(8,407)











Denominator









Weighted average common shares outstanding –
basic


116,174



114,997



115,887



114,744


Dilutive effect of non-participating securities









Weighted average common and common
equivalent shares outstanding – diluted


116,174



114,997



115,887



114,744











Net loss per common share:









Basic


$

(0.48)



$

(0.07)



$

(2.43)



$

(0.07)


Diluted


$

(0.48)



$

(0.07)



$

(2.43)



$

(0.07)


Chico's FAS, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Store Count and Square Footage

Thirteen Weeks Ended October 31, 2020

(Unaudited)












August 1, 2020


New Stores


Closures


October 31, 2020



Store Count:










Chico's frontline boutiques

520





(2)



518




Chico's outlets

123







123




WHBM frontline boutiques

354



1



(1)



354




WHBM outlets

56







56




Soma frontline boutiques

242





(1)



241




Soma outlets

18







18




Total Chico's FAS, Inc.

1,313



1



(4)



1,310

























August 1, 2020


New Stores


Closures


Other Changes in
SSF


October 31, 2020

Net Selling Square Footage (SSF):










Chico's frontline boutiques

1,416,966





(3,987)





1,412,979


Chico's outlets

309,921









309,921


WHBM frontline boutiques

830,363



2,196



(2,810)





829,749


WHBM outlets

117,484









117,484


Soma frontline boutiques

456,606





(2,049)





454,557


Soma outlets

34,329









34,329


Total Chico's FAS, Inc.

3,165,669



2,196



(8,846)





3,159,019



As of October 31, 2020, the Company's franchise operations consisted of 68 international retail locations in Mexico and 2 domestic airport locations.


Chico's FAS, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Store Count and Square Footage

Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended October 31, 2020

(Unaudited)












February 1, 2020


New Stores


Closures


October 31, 2020



Store count:










Chico's frontline boutiques

525





(7)



518




Chico's outlets

123







123




Chico's Canada

4





(4)






WHBM frontline boutiques

362



1



(9)



354




WHBM outlets

59





(3)



56




WHBM Canada

6





(6)






Soma frontline boutiques

244





(3)



241




Soma outlets

18







18




Total Chico's FAS, Inc.

1,341



1



(32)



1,310

























February 1, 2020


New Stores


Closures


Other Changes in
SSF


October 31, 2020

Net Selling Square Footage (SSF):










Chico's frontline boutiques

1,429,592





(19,050)



2,437



1,412,979


Chico's outlets

309,921









309,921


Chico's Canada

9,695





(9,695)






WHBM frontline boutiques

848,778



2,196



(20,391)



(834)



829,749


WHBM outlets

123,735





(6,504)



253



117,484


WHBM Canada

15,588





(15,588)






Soma frontline boutiques

460,153





(5,308)



(288)



454,557


Soma outlets

34,329









34,329


Total Chico's FAS, Inc.

3,231,791



2,196



(76,536)



1,568



3,159,019



As of October 31, 2020, the Company's franchise operations consisted of 68 international retail locations in Mexico and 2 domestic airport locations.

SOURCE Chico's FAS, Inc.

