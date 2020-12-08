Chico's FAS Launches Same-Day Delivery for Last-Minute Holiday Shopping

The Leading Apparel Company Partners with Roadie to Expand Convenient Delivery Options

FORT MYERS, Fla., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chico's FAS (NYSE: CHS), a leading omnichannel specialty fashion retailer for women, today announced it is offering same-day delivery from its' Chico's , White House Black Market and Soma boutiques across the U.S. The same-day service is now available in 97 percent of the company's boutiques for last-minute holiday shopping.

Chico's FAS entered into a new strategic partnership with Roadie , the delivery platform with the nation's largest local same-day footprint, to offer customers the safety and convenience of shopping online for their favorite intimates, pajamas, apparel, shoes and accessories and the option to request four-hour, same-day delivery at the time their BOPIS and curbside orders are available for pick up. The partnership with Roadie is the latest in a series of investments to accelerate Chico's FAS digital transformation and enhance its position as a customer-led, digital-first company.

"Chico's FAS moved swiftly to provide same day delivery as an additional shipping option for customers, even when holiday shipping deadlines have passed," said Molly Langenstein, President and Chief Executive Officer, Chico's FAS. "As a customer-centric company, we are regularly creating opportunities to shop our brands with ease, confidence and convenience, whether customers are shopping for themselves or purchasing gifts for family and friends who may live out of state."

The company continues grow its digital footprint across each of its brands, which is driven, in part, by its omnichannel investments. Nearly two years ago, Chico's FAS launched StyleConnectTM, its proprietary digital styling tool to connect customers with her style expert to receive personalized styling advice. This fall, the company expanded its digital footprint by accelerating the launch of MyClosetTM, a personalized shopping feature to augment customers' closets by coordinating with past purchases. As a result, all three brands are experiencing higher digital conversion rates and increases in digital sales. Partnering with Roadie expands the company's omnichannel presence by providing an additional shipping option when customers use Chico's FAS digital channels to shop their favorite styles.

"This holiday season, shoppers are relying on same-day delivery more than ever to get their gifts in time while staying safe," said Marc Gorlin, Roadie's Founder and CEO. "Whether you're shopping for someone else or you just need a special sweater for your holiday Zoom calls, we're proud to help Chico's, White House Black Market and Soma shoppers get whatever they need, right to their doorsteps."

ABOUT CHICO'S FAS, INC.

Chico's FAS is a Florida-based fashion company founded in 1983 on Sanibel Island, Fla. The Company reinvented the fashion retail experience by creating fashion communities anchored by service, which puts the customer at the center of everything we do. As one of the leading fashion retailers in North America, Chico's FAS is a company of three unique brands - Chico's®, White House Black Market® and Soma® - each thriving in their own white space, founded by women, led by women, providing solutions that millions of women say give them confidence and joy.

Our Company has a passion for fashion, and each day, we provide clothing, shoes and accessories, intimate apparel and expert styling in our brick-and-mortar boutiques, digital online boutiques and through StyleConnectTM, the Company's proprietary digital styling tool that enables customers to conveniently shop wherever, whenever and however they prefer.

As of October 31, 2020, the Company operated 1,310 stores in the U.S. and sold merchandise through 68 international franchise locations in Mexico and 2 domestic franchise airport locations. The Company's merchandise is also available at www.chicos.com , www.chicosofftherack.com , www.whbm.com , www.soma.com and www.mytelltale.com as well as through third-party channels.

ABOUT ROADIE

Roadie is the nation's first "on-the way" crowdsourced delivery platform. Founded in 2014, Roadie works with consumers, small businesses and corporations across virtually every industry to provide a faster, cheaper, more scalable solution for scheduled, same-day and urgent delivery. With over 200,000 verified drivers, Roadie covers 89% of U.S. households — the largest local same-day delivery footprint in the nation.



Roadie is backed by Warren Stephens of Stephens Inc.; The Home Depot; the UPS Strategic Enterprise Fund; Eric Schmidt's TomorrowVentures; David Bonderman, founder of TPG Capital; Guggenheim Partners' Executive Chairman Alan Schwartz; Square Co-founder Jim McKelvey; among others. For more information, visit www.roadie.com .

