Chief Accounting Officer Lori Bondar Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY)

We wouldn't blame Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Lori Bondar, the Chief Accounting Officer recently netted about US$821k selling shares at an average price of US$126. That sale reduced their total holding by 30% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Avery Dennison Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider, Anne Hill, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.1m worth of shares at a price of US$115 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$129. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 48% of Anne Hill's holding.

Over the last year, we note insiders sold 53781 shares worth US$6.2m. Insiders in Avery Dennison didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Avery Dennison Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Avery Dennison insiders own 0.6% of the company, worth about US$62m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Avery Dennison Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Avery Dennison stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd think twice before buying! Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Avery Dennison, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

