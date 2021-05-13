Chief bans former officer from special police department access

Sue Loughlin, The Tribune-Star, Terre Haute, Ind.
·3 min read

May 13—Travis Chesshir, former coordinator of safety/security for the Vigo County School Corp., has been banned from certain areas of the Terre Haute Police Department for an "alleged battery" on a city police officer that took place May 1 at the Fraternal Order of Police lodge.

The letter from Shawn Keen, Terre Haute police chief, to Chesshir, was written May 10. Certain portions of the letter were redacted. The letter was obtained by the Tribune-Star through a public records request.

On Monday, Chesshir resigned as the VCSC coordinator of safety/security, the district confirmed. Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications, said he could not comment further on a personnel matter.

Also Monday, John Plasse, Vigo County sheriff, revoked Chesshir's special deputy status, which gave Chesshir arrest powers.

Keen's letter states, "I was made aware of an alleged battery reportedly committed on May 1 against a [redaction] officer of my department. Through an internal investigation, you were named as the person allegedly responsible for this offense. I also learned that three other members of law enforcement were present.

"Based on interviews of those present, including members of this department, it is alleged that you were present at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 85 on May 1. At which time, those statements indicate you made a sexually suggestive comment regarding this [redaction] member's buttocks before striking [redaction] buttocks with your hand. These statements further indicate that at least one member of law enforcement witnessed you appear to strike [redaction] a second time, and intervened verbally to prevent a second occurrence.

"While this ... officer does not wish to pursue a criminal investigation into these allegations, I find that such described conduct would constitute battery under Indiana Code. I also find that the described treatment of my officer as a whole was repugnant and degrading to ... as a police officer and a human being," Keen wrote in the letter.

"As chief of this agency, it is my responsibility to ensure that I provide a safe work environment for my employees. For that reason, you are hereby prohibited from entering area(s) of the Terre Haute Police Department not accessible by the general public or from taking part [in] any training hosted by our agency.

"Such a ban does not exclude you from making a report or exercising the same rights of any citizen," Keen's letter stated.

Chesshir had served as the school district's coordinator of safety/security since February.

Plasse said the decision to revoke Chesshir's special deputy status was made after a meeting involving chief Keen and Rob Haworth, VCSC superintendent. "The things that were discussed at that meeting just made it pretty clear to me that I didn't want that person having special deputy status, if those allegations were true," Plasse said.

He deferred comment on any details to city police, which conducted an internal investigation.

Chesshir had been previously employed with the Terre Haute Police Department for nine years, primarily as a juvenile detective. Also while with city police, he had been a lead hostage negotiator; worked abuse/neglect cases involving juveniles; and had been a liaison officer with several schools.

Chesshir could not immediately be reached Thursday for comment.

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.

