Chief Battiste vows multi-agency effort for a safer Glynn County

Jan. 7—In the public park where a local 18-year-year old man died violently in a shootout on Dec. 26, Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste stood Thursday with a throng of law enforcement officers to pledge a unified response to safeguard communities against dangerous elements.

"As chief, I will not accept unlawful behavior and will not allow violent criminals to prey on others," said Battiste, standing in front of more than 25 law enforcement officers, government employees and elected officials at Selden Park, a county facility near the Brunswick city limits.

While the announcement of the multi-agency Operation Safe Glynn was long on "community policing" and "proactive" platitudes, Battiste offered some basic tangible solutions to the county's violent crimes and rampant gunplay. First and foremost, he asked legal gun owners to please be responsible and secure their firearms.

"If you have weapons in your home, please start locking them up," he said. "Lock your car doors if you have a weapon inside. Or better still, when you get home remove any weapons from your vehicle."

Battiste also issued a plea for citizens to cooperate with law enforcement in identifying and catching those responsible for such crimes. Despite law enforcement's call for information from the community and thorough canvassing of area neighborhoods by detectives, no arrests have been made in the Dec. 26 shooting death of Amondrick Tijuane Roberts. A young father, Roberts died after a dispute that night involving numerous individuals erupted in gunfire. Another man suffered a gunshot wound in the shootout.

"We ask people to start doing their part when they know of a situation that is occurring, and please step forward and let law enforcement know what is going on," Battiste said.

When legally owned guns are stolen, they almost always end up in the wrong hands, he said. He urged legal gun owners to secure guns kept inside their homes. Those who legally carry guns in their vehicles are strongly urged to bring the weapons inside rather than leave them outside overnight in a vehicle.

A 2020 article in The News reported 120 guns being stolen from vehicles in the county over the 12 previous months, most taken easily from unlocked vehicles. In the six previous months, city police reported 10 guns stolen from vehicles.

Glynn County's newly sworn police chief was joined by a host of law enforcement officials, including Brunswick Police Capt. Angela Smith, county Sheriff Neal Jump, county schools police Chief Rod Ellis and College of Coastal Georgia campus police Chief Bryan Sipe, as well as officers from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and district FBI representatives.

"To ensure coordination across the county, we have asked all other Glynn County public safety agencies to join us in this effort," Battiste said.

The announcement of Operation Safe Glynn comes as 2021 ended with a rash of gunplay, including the Dec. 26 shootout at a public place for family gatherings that left the young father dead.

In the early morning hours of that same day, numerous gunmen opened fire outside the old Roxy Theater at 1603 Albany St. in Brunswick. Stray bullets struck homes and vehicles in the surrounding working class family neighborhood. No injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made, though the GBI continues to investigate and has issued pleas for information from citizens.

As of Dec. 30, city police had responded to 10 calls of shots fired in neighborhoods during December. County police responded to five calls of shots fired during the same time period.

Gunfire broke out this past Sunday night in the Brunswick Commons Community, with stray bullets striking at least seven parked vehicles, city police reported.

All total in 2021, city and county police responded to 291 such reports of dangerous and unrestrained gunfire, Battiste said.

There were five homicides in 2021, including two in December, Battiste said.

"One of those senseless homicides took place in this park where we stand today and a young man, a father, who had not even begun to live his best life was lost due to gunfire," Battiste said. "This park meant for happiness, meant for times of joy and meant for family instead was the scene of tragedy ... Our community should not accept nor tolerate the loss of any of our young people to absurd violence from a few."

Battiste said greater cooperation with neighboring law enforcement agencies is key to a safer community. Another goal is for law enforcement to reach out and earn the trust of residents. He persuaded folks to share information that can lead to the arrests that will help secure neighborhoods.

Battiste said he plans to initiate mentoring programs between police and youth in high-crime areas, as well as town hall meetings where adults can express their concerns.

He vowed to work with other agencies "to achieve a new definition of community policing through a strategy aimed at achieving more effective and efficient crime control ... through a proactive reliance on community resources that seeks to change crime-causing conditions."

He added: "This definition assumes a need for greater accountability for us, the individual police officers and your police department, greater public share in decision-making and greater concern for civil rights and liberties."

A veteran of more than 20 years with the FBI, Battiste was hired as the county's first Black police chief in June and was officially sworn in Dec. 17 after completing the state's 11-week police academy. In October, he hired former FBI co-worker Michael Robinson as captain and commander of the department's administrative division. Robinson, who was most recently an instructor at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Glynn County, will help oversee the department's efforts to attain national and state certification.

Battiste indicated the law enforcement arm of the county might act in the future with more crime statistics, informative trends and educational tools than with brute force.

"We will tailor our efforts based on the needs of the citizens of Glynn County using data-driven, problem-solving policing," Battiste said. "There must be accountability for those that commit these violent crimes, but we understand that we cannot arrest our way out of every problem, nor should we. What we can do is create options for our officers to combat crime most effectively and for citizens to have a better quality of life."

A veteran officer with the Brunswick Police Department, Capt. Smith said the city is eager to work with neighboring law enforcement agencies to seek a safer environment for the residents they serve.

"We're on board," she said. "Our job is to protect life, property and to reduce fear in the community. Through a collaborative effort, we are going to do that by dismantling, we are going to do that by dismantling the criminal elements that have plagued our city.

"We will continue to increase community engagement and involvement, but we won't stand back and allow the community to become a place where children cannot go outside and play."