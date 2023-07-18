Chief: New Bedford police detective was working undercover when he was shot in face

A New Bedford detective was working undercover in an unmarked vehicle on Monday night when gunfire shattered his window and struck him in the face, the city’s police chief announced Tuesday.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired in the area of Rivet Street and Orchard Street around 8:45 p.m. found a veteran detective Lavar Gilbert suffering from a gunshot wound to the face, according to New Bedford Police Chief Paul Oliveira.

Gilbert, who is assigned to the department’s organized crime intelligence office, remained conscious and was able to drive himself to St. Luke’s Hospital where he received emergency medical treatment, Oliveira said. He is currently in stable condition.

Shortly after Gilbert reported to the hospital, another man walked into the emergency room with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his foot.

The circumstances surrounding both gunshot injuries remain under investigation.

Gilbert nor any other officers fired their weapons amid the gunfire.

“Being informed that one of our own was shot is a phone call that no police chief wants to receive, however, I am extremely grateful that our detective is recovering,” Oliveira said. “Please keep our detective and his family in your thoughts as he continues to heal.”

No arrests have been made at this time.

State police are assisting New Bedford police with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

